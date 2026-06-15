US Open: Shinnecock Hills course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has suffered only three losing years in a quarter of a century doing the job. Is Palmer set for a golden summer as the golf season steps up a gear?

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the US Open being held?

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York

When does the US Open start?

The first round at Shinnecock Hills begins at 11.45am on Thursday, June 18.

US Open course details

Course Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York

Prize money $21.5 million ($4.3m to the winner)

Field 156

Length 7,440 yards

Par 70

Cut

Top 60 and ties qualify for round three

Course make-up Two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Inland links Course records 72 holes 276 Retief Goosen (2004) 18 holes 63 Tommy Fleetwood (2018) Course winner taking part Brooks Koepka



Course overview of Shinnecock Hills

Shinnecock was formed in 1891, hosting the second US Open in 1896, before a 90-year gap until again taking centre stage for the 1986 tournament. The other three US Opens at Shinnecock were 1995, won by Corey Pavin at level par, 2004, when Retief Goosen triumphed at four under, and 2018, when one over was enough for Brooks Koepka to successfully defend the title he won at Erin Hills 12 months prior. The fast-running Shinnecock fairways were lengthened and widened prior to the 2018 event, and have got even more generous since, with an average width of 48 yards. Small, well-guarded greens are lightning fast, and a strong breeze typically whips across the exposed, links-like layout. There are only two par-fives – the 592-yard fifth and the 614-yard 16th – and six of the par-fours are 475 yards or longer. The 252-yard, par-three second is a beast. The notoriously boisterous New York galleries make for a terrific atmosphere.

What will it take to win the US Open?

Finding the right sections of wide fairways is important to provide the best angle for tough approaches into small greens. Accurate approach-play into elevated, sloping targets, as well as a sharp short-game to recover from collection areas or deep greenside bunkers, is the key to success

Who is taking part in the US Open?

The top 47 players in the world are in attendance, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is seeking to complete a career Grand Slam of Majors this week.

Scottie Scheffler turns 30 on the Sunday of the US Open Credit: Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Russell Henley (5)

US Open weather forecast

Pleasant for the most part, but moderate breezes throughout, so an ability to play well in the wind seems essential

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