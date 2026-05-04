Truist Championship: Quail Hollow course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has nailed winners at 16-1, 60-1, 6-1, 11-1 and 100-30 in the past three weeks. Can you afford to miss his tips for the rest of 2026?

Steve's previews are available exclusively to from 2pm on Tuesdays, and you can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the Truist Championship being held?

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

When does the Truist Championship start?

The first round at Quail Hollow begins at 12pm BST on Thursday, May 7.

Truist Championship course details

Course Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Field 72 (no cut)

Length 7,583 yards

Par 71

Course make up Three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 265 Wyndham Clark (2023) 18 holes 61 Rory McIlroy (2015) Course winners taking part Rory McIlroy (four times), Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Max Homa



Course overview of Quail Hollow

Quail Hollow has hosted a regulation PGA Tour event every year since 2003 (Wachovia Championship, Quail Hollow Championship, Wells Fargo Championship), apart from 2017, 2020 (Covid), 2022 and last year.

In 2017 and last year, the US PGA Championship was at Quail Hollow, then in 2022 the Presidents Cup was staged there.

The course has been redesigned through the years. A renovation prior to the 2024 Wells Fargo switched the fairways to a new custom perennial ryegrass blend and the greens to TifEagle Bermuda, so form from the 2024 Wells Fargo and the 2025 US PGA is of most value to punters.

What will it take to win the Truist Championship?

As with last week's Signature Event at Doral, another test of driving awaits. Long, straight hitting off the tee is the key to success at Quail Hollow.

Who is taking part in the Truist Championship?

Scottie Scheffler, despite winning the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last year, is taking the week off to rest and prepare for his US PGA title defence next week. The rest of the world's top five are in attendance.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy returns to action this week at one of his favourite layouts Credit: PGA TOUR

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Rory McIlroy (2), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Justin Rose (5), Collin Morikawa (6)

Truist Championship weather forecast

An unsettled first day, with thundery showers and moderate breezes. A cloudy but calm Friday should be followed by a sunny, calm weekend

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.