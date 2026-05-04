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Truist Championship: Quail Hollow course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Course details for Quail Hollow, which hosts this week's Truist Championship. Key stats, field, odds, weather forecast and more from golf expert Steve Palmer
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Where is the Truist Championship being held?
Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
When does the Truist Championship start?
The first round at Quail Hollow begins at 12pm BST on Thursday, May 7.
Truist Championship course details
|Course
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
|Prize money
|$20m ($3.6m to the winner)
|Field
|72 (no cut)
|Length
|7,583 yards
|Par
|71
|Course make up
|Three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes
|Course type
|Parkland
|Course records
|72 holes 265 Wyndham Clark (2023) 18 holes 61 Rory McIlroy (2015)
|Course winners taking part
|Rory McIlroy (four times), Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Max Homa
Course overview of Quail Hollow
Quail Hollow has hosted a regulation PGA Tour event every year since 2003 (Wachovia Championship, Quail Hollow Championship, Wells Fargo Championship), apart from 2017, 2020 (Covid), 2022 and last year.
In 2017 and last year, the US PGA Championship was at Quail Hollow, then in 2022 the Presidents Cup was staged there.
The course has been redesigned through the years. A renovation prior to the 2024 Wells Fargo switched the fairways to a new custom perennial ryegrass blend and the greens to TifEagle Bermuda, so form from the 2024 Wells Fargo and the 2025 US PGA is of most value to punters.
What will it take to win the Truist Championship?
As with last week's Signature Event at Doral, another test of driving awaits. Long, straight hitting off the tee is the key to success at Quail Hollow.
Who is taking part in the Truist Championship?
Scottie Scheffler, despite winning the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last year, is taking the week off to rest and prepare for his US PGA title defence next week. The rest of the world's top five are in attendance.
Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)
Rory McIlroy (2), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Justin Rose (5), Collin Morikawa (6)
Truist Championship weather forecast
An unsettled first day, with thundery showers and moderate breezes. A cloudy but calm Friday should be followed by a sunny, calm weekend
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