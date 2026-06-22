Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the Travelers Championship being held?

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

When does the Travelers Championship start?

The first round at TPC River Highlands Hills begins at noon on Thursday, June 25.

Travelers Championship course details

Course TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Field 72 (no cut)

Length 6,844 yards

Par 70

Course make-up Two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland Course records 72 holes 257 Keegan Bradley (2023) 18 holes 58 Jim Furyk (2016) Course winners taking part Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley (twice), Scottie Scheffler



Course overview of TPC River Highlands

This Pete Dye creation has hosted this event since 1984, but it was redesigned in 1989, its name changing from TPC Connecticut to TPC River Highlands. Only the Phoenix Open attracts more spectators to a PGA Tour event than the Travelers

What will it take to win the Travelers Championship?

All types of player have succeeded at this venue – short-hitters like Olin Browne, Woody Austin, Ken Duke, Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox and Chez Reavie have won on the same terrain as bombers like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson. Hitting plenty of greens and putting well is the route to success. Birdies aplenty are up for grabs, so weak putters will be left behind

Who is taking part in the Travelers Championship?

Rory McIlroy is skipping the tournament, but the rest of the world's top nine are in attendance, including newly crowned US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Wyndham Clark became US Open champion on Sunday and is scheduled to tee up in the Travelers Championship Credit: PGA TOUR

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Russell Henley (5), Justin Rose (6)

Travelers Championship weather forecast

Sunny on Thursday and Sunday, but cloudy in between. Calm throughout, with a lightning threat on Friday

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