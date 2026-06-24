Travelers Championship first-round golf twoball betting tips and predictions

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Travelers Championship date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, June 25 - Sunday, June 28

Course TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Start time 1.15pm Thursday

TV Live on Sky Sports Mix from 1.15pm on Thursday

Best bets

Keegan Bradley to win 6.45pm twoball

3pts Evs bet365, BoyleSports

Ryan Gerard to win 1.55pm twoball

2pts Evs bet365, BoyleSports

Rickie Fowler to win 4.35pm twoball

1pt Evs bet365, BoyleSports

Travelers Championship first-round predictions

Wyndham Clark blocked out the noise and overcame the difficult Shinnecock Hills to win his second US Open on Sunday, but he has little time to celebrate his success as he heads out at 7.05pm BST for round one of the Travelers Championship alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Keegan Bradley was also in Major action last week and he will have felt a little disappointed with his 32nd-place finish. Eager to respond, there is perhaps no better place for the American to do this than at the Travelers, which he has won in 2023 and 2025.

Bradley has missed the cut just twice in 15 visits to TPC River Highlands and he can get the better of compatriot Jordan Spieth, who lifted the trophy here in 2019 but has a best finish of 42nd on his five attempts since, failing to make the weekend twice. Although there have been positives over recent months, Spieth can still be erratic and his putting has not been good enough of late.

Ryan Gerard missed the cut at the US Open but he was in solid form before that, posting a top-ten finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge before taking second place at The Memorial Tournament. The American's approach play and putting have both been on song this season and he can outscore Jake Knapp in their 1.55pm twoball.

Knapp returned from a long injury absence last week and unsurprisingly failed to make the weekend. He still needs time to get his game back to the level it was in the first few months of the year and this could be another event where he eases back into competition.

Three missed cuts in a row have stunted Rickie Fowler's progression, but he racked up some impressive results before that drop in form and a trip to River Highlands, where his last three efforts read 13-20-36, could bring about an improvement.

He is out at 4.35pm alongside Jason Day, who was forced to withdraw after just ten holes of his first round at Shinnecock and last posted a top-ten finish at the Houston Open in March. The Australian's fitness and form are both huge concerns and he may struggle to make an impact in Connecticut.

Read Steve Palmer's outright selections below:

'He could be in for a glorious summer' – Travelers Championship

'His game is based on consistent ball-striking and accuracy' – Italian Open

'She is exceptional in the wind and the forecast holds no fears for her' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Women's PGA Championship

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.