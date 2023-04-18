Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic of New Orleans predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 1pm on Thursday

Where to watch the Zurich Classic

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 8pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic predictions

Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell

2pts each-way 12-1 general

Heritage champion Matt Fitzpatrick teams up with his brother Alex for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The career of Alex is yet to take off but he is highly regarded by his peers and expected to become a force to be reckoned with over the years to come.

Understandable nerves from Alex may stop the Fitzpatricks from contending this week. Reasons for opposing the favourites, though, are less obvious and the combination of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele seems certain to be popular again.

Cantlay and Schauffele, third and fourth on another Pete Dye design in the Heritage on Sunday, bring form and confidence to their title defence. They have won points together for the USA on much grander stages than this one, finished 11th on their Zurich debut together in 2021, then set a new 72-hole scoring record last year, having opened with a Thursday 59.

Cantlay and Schauffele must be respected, but have been priced accordingly, and 7-2 is not quite juicy enough to merit an investment.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell 12-1

With six each-way places available and loads of poor pairings in this field, the 12-1 about Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell appeals as the best option as this new partnership could prove a deadly combination.

Mitchell is one of the best drivers in the world, so he can lay a strong foundation for this team from the tee. Im is one of the most solid all-rounders in the game – he has no serious weakness – and he has been hitting his ball with supreme confidence in recent weeks.

Sixth place in the Players Championship last month for Im was followed by 16th place from a bad set of tee-times in the Masters, then seventh spot in the Heritage on Sunday. He is a dreamy partner for anyone at the moment because he is making so few mistakes.

Mitchell has gone a little quiet in recent weeks but he was hugely impressive earlier in the year, finishing fourth at Pebble Beach and fifth in elite company at Riviera. Last week's missed cut in the Heritage could prove a blessing in disguise, freshening the Georgia-based powerhouse for a more suitable assignment.

Im, a jovial character off the course, should gel nicely with the gregarious Mitchell and a fun week could result in the trophy. They are fancied to prove the biggest dangers to the favourites.

TPC Louisiana course guide

Course TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

Prize money $8.6m ($1,199,350 to the winner)

Length 7,425 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 80 teams of two The cut Top 33 teams and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Patrick Cantlay (4), Xander Schauffele (5), Max Homa (7), Matt Fitzpatrick (8), Sam Burns (12)

Course records (individual strokeplay) - 72 holes 266 Justin Rose (2015) 18 holes 62 Ben Martin (2014)

Course records (pairs play) - 72 holes 259 Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (2022) 18 holes best-ball 59 Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (2022); 18 holes alternate-shot 65 Jon Rahm & Ryan Palmer (2019), Garrick Higgo & Branden Grace (2022), Jason Day & Jason Scrivener (2022)

Course winners taking part (individual strokeplay) Nick Watney, Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel, Seung-yul Noh, Brian Stuard

Course winners taking part (as a pairing) Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele

Time difference Louisiana is six hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – RBC Heritage 1 M Fitzpatrick (28-1), 2 J Spieth (20-1), 3 P Cantlay (12-1), 4 X Schauffele (25-1), T5 S Theegala (60-1), H Buckley (250-1), T7 B Harman (100-1), S Im (25-1), E Grillo (250-1), C Davis (110-1)

Format A four-day team event. The pairs play best-ball competition (both players play their own ball, with only the best score on each hole counting towards the 72-hole total) in rounds one and three, and alternate-shot competition (one player in the team hits a shot, then the other player, until the ball is holed) in rounds two and four

Course type Parkland

Course overview Designed by Pete Dye in 2003, it made its PGA Tour debut in 2005. The Zurich became a pairs event in 2017. The rough is light and birdies are plentiful

Story of last year Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele opened up with a Thursday 59, then went on to win by two shots from Sam Burns and Billy Horschel

Weather forecast Sunny and warm for day one, cooling as the week wears on, with some rain possible on Saturday morning. Breezy on Thursday and Sunday

Type of player suited to the challenge Greens in regulation is the theme which runs through the victors at TPC Louisiana, with finding the right sections of heavily undulating greens the key to going low. Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and QBE Shootout form should be studied

Key attribute Accuracy

