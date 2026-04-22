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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of the Zurich Classic on the PGA Tour
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips for each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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more inPGA Tour
- 'These pals possess the power and poise to claim Zurich glory' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Zurich Classic
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: TPC Louisiana course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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