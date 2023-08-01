Steve Palmer's Wyndham Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's Wyndham Championship predictions

Si Woo Kim

3pts each-way 22-1 general

Russell Henley

3pts each-way 20-1 general

Harris English

1.5pts each-way 55-1 BoyleSports

Denny McCarthy

1.5pts each-way 30-1 BoyleSports

Doc Redman

1pt each-way 125-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

The Wyndham Championship is the last chance for players outside the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the playoffs – and Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are among those who need to perform at Sedgefield Country Club to prolong their PGA Tour season.

Lowry appeals most of that trio as a Wyndham betting proposition. Thomas has missed five of his last seven cuts, dropping to 26th in the world rankings.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Si Woo Kim 22-1

Feisty Korean Si Woo Kim has had a long love affair with Sedgefield Country Club, which started with his maiden PGA Tour title there in 2016, and there is every reason to believe he will be a serious contender again this week.

Kim fired a second-round 60 on his way to a five-shot success seven years ago, following up with fifth place in 2019, third spot in 2020 and second in 2021, underlining his affection for this short, fiddly venue, where his lack of driving distance is not an issue.

Kim has been lively all year, winning the Sony Open in January, then finishing second in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May and fourth in the Memorial in June, and there seems every chance that he delivers a fifth PGA Tour triumph on Sunday.

Next best bet

Russell Henley 20-1

Another standing dish at Sedgefield CC is Russell Henley, who is yet to win at the track but has put himself in position to do so on numerous occasions. This could be the week when this arrow-straight driver finally lifts the Wyndham trophy.

Henley has Wyndham form figures of 9-7-5 from the last three editions. Like Kim, he is looking for a fifth PGA Tour victory, having claimed his fourth with a commanding four-shot success in Mayakoba in November.

Since getting back to winning ways in Mexico, Henley has further bolstered confidence with his best finish in a Major – fourth place in the Masters in April. He can boast seven top-20s in his last ten strokeplay starts and will expect to contend in Greensboro this week.

Other selections

Harris English 55-1

Denny McCarthy 30-1

Doc Redman 125-1

Harris English finished tenth on his Sedgefield debut in 2012, was 11th in 2018, and did not miss a cut in the event until last year. He likes courses where he can throttle down off the tee, keeping his often loose driver in the bag, and the Wyndham venue fits the bill. The short-game class of the four-time PGA Tour champion makes him a serious Sedgefield threat.

English has slowly but surely got fitness and form back after hip surgery, finishing 12th at Riviera in February, then second at Bay Hill, third at Quail Hollow, 12th at Colonial and eighth in the US Open. He became a father a fortnight ago and gained further inspiration from seeing his friend Brian Harman win the Open.

Denny McCarthy is still a maiden despite producing some fantastic golf this year. He was fourth at Pebble Beach, 14th at Riviera, 13th at Sawgrass, eighth at Quail Hollow, runner-up at Memorial, seventh in the Travelers and sixth in the John Deere Classic. This week seems an outstanding opportunity for the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Championship winner, who has a solid Sedgefield record, to make his PGA Tour breakthrough.

Complete the attack with Doc Redman, a North Carolina man teeing up on home turf. The former US Amateur champion knows Sedgefield like the back of his hand and that local knowledge showed in 2020 when he finished third in the Wyndham, then again last year when he closed with a 64 for 21st place.

The closest Redman has come to winning on the PGA Tour was when he was second in the 2021 Palmetto Championship in South Carolina – he was beaten by a shot – and this is the region where the 25-year-old seems most dangerous.

Redman, who has had four top-three finishes on the PGA Tour, finished ninth in the Barbasol Championship last month and closed with a 65 in the 3M Open on Sunday.

Sedgefield CC course guide

Course Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Prize money $7.6m ($1.314m to the winner)

Length 7,131 yards

Par 70 – two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Sam Burns (20), Justin Thomas (24), Sungjae Im (27), Hideki Matsuyama (29), Shane Lowry (31)

Course records - 72 holes 258 Henrik Stenson (2017), JT Poston (2019) 18 holes 59 Brandt Snedeker (2018)

Course winners taking part Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Brandt Snedeker, JT Poston, Jim Herman

Last week – 3M Open 1 L Hodges (80-1), T2 M Laird (300-1), K Streelman (140-1), JT Poston (40-1), T5 D Wu (125-1), K Mitchell (50-1), T7 S Ryder (175-1), T Finau (16-1), A Baddeley (300-1), T10 C Davis (33-1), S Stevens (100-1), E Grillo (25-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Donald Ross created this layout in 1926 and it was redesigned by Kris Spence in 2007. Sedgefield has hosted from 2008 onwards, returning to the schedule after a 32-year absence, with winning scores of 20 under par or better in six of the last seven years. The greens are small and undulating, with plenty of run-off areas around them, so quality scrambling is required

Story of last year Tom Kim romped to a five-shot success, but the crocked Korean is unable to defend his title this week

Weather forecast A mixture of sunshine, cloud and light rain. Generally calm skies, but a thunder threat on the first three afternoons

Type of player suited to the challenge There are five difficult holes at Sedgefield – the par-fours at 11, 14 and 18, and the two long par-threes (seven and 12) – but the rest of the track is straightforward. The champion is likely to have spent four days regularly rolling in birdie putts

Key attribute Touch/putting

Spotlight insight

Only one of the last nine Wyndham champions had a top-ten finish in their preceding tournament

