Steve Palmer's Wyndham Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Wyndham Championship

Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Sunday

Best bets

Billy Horschel & Russell Henley first and second in any order including ties

4pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Si Woo Kim to win 2.55pm twoball

3pts 7-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Story so far

Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel are tied for the lead through three rounds of the Wyndham Championship, both having reached 18 under par, and they are 2-1 joint-favourites going into Sunday's denouement.

Horschel, 55-1 at the outset, is seeking a seventh PGA Tour title, while Glover, 80-1 ante-post, has won four times, including the 2009 US Open at Bethpage Black. There were ten years between Glover's third and fourth victories – his last success coming in the 2021 John Deere Classic.

Russell Henley is a shot off the pace, alone in second place, then there is a further two-shot gap back to Byeong Hun An in fourth. The Sedgefield Country Club leaderboard became stretched on Saturday and the market goes 500-1 bar the front six.

The final twoball of Glover and Horschel is scheduled to tee off at 6.55pm UK and Ireland time. Winds of around 11mph are forecast, with some light rain possible for the final groups over the closing holes.

Wyndham Championship l eaderboard

-18 Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel

-17 Russell Henley

-15 Byeong Hun An

-13 Stephan Jaeger

-11 Michael Kim

Best odds for the Wyndham Championship

2 B Horschel, L Glover, 9-4 R Henley, 12 B H An, 40 S Jaeger, 500 bar

Wyndham Championship final-round predictions

Russell Henley has finished his rounds in style over the first three days and his late gallop at Sedgefield on Saturday kept him bang in contention for an overdue Wyndham triumph.

Henley birdied the 17th and 18th holes in round three. He is a total of five under par for his final two holes this week, having closed round two with birdies at the eighth and ninth. These late gains are encouraging for Henley fans, who have seen their man strongly threaten Sedgefield glory over the last few years.

Henley has Wyndham form figures of 9-7-5 from the previous three editions. He has been in the lead after five of his last 11 rounds at Sedgefield. Now may be the time he is ready to seal the deal. From one shot back on a course he loves, the four-time PGA Tour champion looks extremely dangerous.

Henley, a Racing Post pre-tournament each-way recommendation at 20-1, will need to play terribly in round four to deny his backers the place money. He is six shots ahead of the man in sixth place – Michael Kim. Punters with a healthy each-way investment in Henley may choose to play up their potential place return on a win wager at 9-4 at this stage.

More cautious Henley backers will be sniffing around Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover, who are both on offer at 2-1, looking for some cover. Glover struggles in the heat of battle and can be extremely vulnerable with putter in hand, so Horschel would be the preferred option of those two.

Horschel enjoys this time of the year – the 2014 FedEx Cup champion is sensing another chance to make an impact in the playoffs – but the fact he lies 116th in the FedEx standings says a lot about how bad a season he has been enduring.

Horschel, who has worked on some swing changes this year, has posted just one top-20 finish in 2023 strokeplay competition. That came last week with 13th place in the 3M Open, so he has a little injection of confidence after months of mediocrity.

Henley has been playing solid golf all year – in much better tournaments than the Wyndham. He was 19th in the Players Championship, fourth in the Masters, 19th in the designated Heritage, 16th in the designated Memorial, 14th in the US Open and 19th in the designated Travelers Championship. He has been relentlessly accurate and everything points to a strong finish at Sedgefield.

Henley won the World Wide Technology Championship by four shots in November last year, ending a five-year PGA Tour victory drought, and has carried much more self-belief since then. Hopes are high the well-backed 20-1 chance can give bookmakers a bloody nose.

Horschel may be the biggest obstacle for Henley and the double-H dual forecast (first and second in any order) appeals at 6-4. It can be found in BoyleSports' Invent A Bet section. Horschel needs to win or finish solo second to qualify for the playoffs, so he will be giving 100 percent to the line even if his winning chance goes.

Like Henley, Si Woo Kim has a proud history of going low at this venue, and the consistent Sedgefield performer looks the pick of the final-round twoball options (2.55pm) against Martin Laird.

