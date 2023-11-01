Steve Palmer's World Wide Technology Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the World Wide Technology Championship

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 8.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Davis Thompson to win 6.10pm threeball

3pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Emiliano Grillo top South American

3pts Evens BoyleSports

Beau Hossler to win 2.31pm threeball

2pts 13-10 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Brandon Wu to win 2.42pm threeball

2pts 13-10 bet365, Betfair, Power

Mark Hubbard to miss cut

1pt 9-4 Hills

Davis Riley to win 2.09pm threeball

1pt 11-5 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

World Wide Technology Championship first-round preview

World Wide Technology Championship favourite Ludvig Aberg has been handed an extremely late first-round tee-time, getting his campaign started at El Cardonal in the second from last group on the tenth hole.

The Swedish youngster, who turned professional in June and made a strong Ryder Cup debut less than four months later, joins Ryo Ishikawa and Chris Gotterup at 7.49pm UK and Ireland time. Aberg is an unappealing odds-on favourite for his threeball against two talented playing partners, but four other day-one investments are recommended for the Mexico gathering.

Davis Thompson appears to be developing into a PGA Tour champion, having come close to victory just north of Mexico in The American Express at the start of this year. In solid form and suited to El Cardonal, Thompson can outgun Henrik Norlander and Matthias Schwab in the 6.10pm contest.

Beau Hossler is best followed early in tournaments and the Tour formhorse can outscore Maverick McNealy and Ben Griffin (2.31pm). McNealy is returning from almost five months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

Brandon Wu, who has an excellent record in the Mexico Open and appears to relish courses with paspalum grass, appeals against Ryan Armour and Will Gordon (2.42pm), while Davis Riley, fifth in the Mexico Open last year and another fan of the surface, looks great value against Cameron Young and Erik van Rooyen (2.09pm). Young will likely be rusty, having not competed since August 20.

Emiliano Grillo, who finished tenth in the Zozo Championship last time out to indicate he was rediscovering his A-game, finished fifth in the Mexico Open in April and has a solid record in this part of the world. Evens about Grillo for top South American looks a bargain, while Mark Hubbard seems a big price to miss the cut.

Hubbard has missed five of his last nine cuts. He missed the cut in this event last year – at El Camaleon – and the overrated journeyman has never bettered 49th place in six previous starts in this tournament.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport