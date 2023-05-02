Steve Palmer's Wells Fargo Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By noon on Thursday

Where to watch the Wells Fargo Championship

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 7pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Wells Fargo Championship predictions

Cameron Young

3pts each-way 20-1 general

Rickie Fowler

2pts each-way 35-1 Hills

Cam Davis

1pt each-way 90-1 bet365

Rory McIlroy returns from his post-Masters misery this week – the first time the former world number one has been sighted since he missed the cut at Augusta – and his reaction to that flop may hold the key to the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy has responded well to setbacks in the past. Winning the 2011 US Open only two months after a final-round Augusta meltdown is probably the best example, but the 2023 Masters is a bitter pill to swallow. He entered the tournament carrying his A-game, and delivered his Z-game.

Skipping the RBC Heritage the following week cost McIlroy $3m – it was a designated event he was scheduled to play in – but the Northern Irishman was desperate to get away from the pressures of golf.

Quail Hollow is clearly a much better course than Harbour Town Links for McIlroy to creep back from the shadows and into the limelight. He has won at Quail three times and set scoring records that may never be broken. But punters will need to assess the depth of the mental scars from Augusta. He may need more time to recover his equilibrium.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Cameron Young 20-1

The time may have come for the best maiden on the PGA Tour to shed that label. Cameron Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, has already become a regular Majors contender and is 16th in the world rankings.

Young was third in last year's US PGA, then second in the Open Championship, before starting this season's Majors campaign with seventh spot in the Masters. The powerhouse is clearly capable of winning anything and the floodgates could open once he gets off the mark.

Young won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021 and is a six-time PGA Tour runner-up. He was second in the Saudi International on the Asian Tour in February. One of Young's PGA Tour near-misses came in the Wells Fargo Championship last year. That was at a different course, but Quail Hollow should prove even more suitable.

Quail Hollow lends itself to powerful drivers and last year's Presidents Cup allowed Young to get a feel for the place. He scored one-and-a-half points from four matches, which was a decent effort in his first outing representing Team USA.

Young produced some incredible golf on his way to finishing runner-up in the WGC-Match Play at the end of March. That was his first tournament with experienced caddie Paul Tesori alongside, and they look set to become a formidable partnership.

Young turns 26 on Sunday and he may have some overdue silverware to sit next to his birthday cake. Other players may have one eye on the US PGA, but this slugger from New York is fully focused on a Quail Hollow breakthrough.

Next best bet

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Former world number four Rickie Fowler has improved in all departments since reuniting with super-coach Butch Harmon and it seems only a matter of time before silverware results.

Fowler, who finished second in the Zozo Championship at the end of last year, has got his confidence back, posting form figures of 11-10-20-31-13-10-15 from his last seven strokeplay starts, and beating Jon Rahm in the WGC-Match Play.

This week Fowler heads to one of his favourite PGA Tour venues. He finished sixth on his Quail Hollow debut in 2010, then won the tournament in 2012, beating McIlroy in a playoff. Fowler was fourth in 2016, fifth in the 2017 US PGA at Quail, then fourth in 2019. Expect this love affair to continue over the next four days.

Other selection

Cam Davis 90-1

Aussie ace Cam Davis did well on a losing Internationals side at Quail Hollow in the Presidents Cup. He won two points from five matches, teaming up with Si Woo Kim to defeat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns on the opening day.

Davis was unlucky with the Presidents Cup draw – twice he had to face a buzzing Jordan Spieth – but the ball-striking class of the Sydney man meant he contributed points. Davis was 26th in the last Wells Fargo at Quail.

Some illness meant a rough start to this year for Davis, but he got his normal energy levels back at Sawgrass, finishing sixth in the Players Championship, then won a couple of matches in the Match Play, before seventh place in the Heritage. He can threaten a second PGA Tour title on Sunday.

Quail Hollow course guide

Course Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Length 7,538 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Rory McIlroy (3), Patrick Cantlay (4), Xander Schauffele (5), Matt Fitzpatrick (6), Max Homa (7)

Course records - 72 holes 267 Rory McIlroy (2015) 18 holes 61 Rory McIlroy (2015)

Course winners taking part Rory McIlroy (three times), Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, JB Holmes, James Hahn, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Max Homa

Time difference North Carolina is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – Mexico Open 1 T Finau (8-1), 2 J Rahm (13-5), 3 B Wu (60-1), 4 A Bhatia (100-1), T5 E Grillo (50-1), E Cole (100-1), A Smotherman (225-1), T8 C Champ (150-1), B Taylor (200-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Quail Hollow hosted the US PGA in 2017 and the Presidents Cup last year. They were the only years since 2003 in which the course has not staged the Wells Fargo Championship (previously the Wachovia Championship and Quail Hollow Championship).

Story of last year Max Homa defeated Keegan Bradley in a duel at TPC Potomac

Weather forecast Clear and calm, with temperatures around 20C

Type of player suited to the challenge Course changes over recent years have aided powerhouses and the weather forecast will further encourage them

Key attribute Power

Spotlight insight

Rory McIlroy has won three of the last ten Wells Fargo Championships at Quail Hollow

