Steve Palmer's Wells Fargo Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Wells Fargo Championship first-round preview

Rory McIlroy starts his quest for a fourth Quail Hollow victory in the Wells Fargo Championship at 12.34pm UK time, finally returning to action in the wake of his Masters misery.

McIlroy will be joined by Jason Day and Matt Fitzpatrick as he bids to build on an unrivalled Quail Hollow record. McIlroy, a general 7-1 for Wells Fargo glory, missed the cut by two shots at Augusta last time out.

Despite his previous success, the mental scars from the Masters and the month of rust in his system mean that McIlroy can be opposed as a short-priced favourite in the top European market. With 5-1 offers about Viktor Hovland – and four places available to each-way punters – the Norwegian makes for a much more appealing option.

Hovland finished third in the last Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow and relishes the stiff tee-to-green test. Long and straight hitting is demanded at this venue – the best drivers typically thrive – and it is a dreamy set-up for Hovland. Third place at Sawgrass and seventh at Augusta were bold recent efforts from this greens-in-regulation machine.

Another investment which appeals is Sungjae Im for top Asian. The Korean has been in relentlessly solid form, posting four top-eight finishes as an individual this year, as well as carrying partner Keith Mitchell to sixth place in the Zurich Classic pairs event last time out.

Im, who was 16th in the Masters last month despite a bad set of tee-times, has become one of the most consistent operators on the circuit and the highest-ranked Asian in the world at the same time as Tom Kim has suffered a dip in form.

JJ Spaun, 18th in his only previous Quail Hollow start and impressive in the recent WGC-Match Play, can defeat fading veterans Zach Johnson and Stewart Cink in their threeball.

