Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Sunday

Best bets

Xander Schauffele to win Wells Fargo Championship

4pts 6-4 general

Sungjae Im top Rest of World

2pts 7-5 BoyleSports

Sungjae Im to win 6pm twoball (7-10) and Xander Schauffele to win 6.30pm twoball (3-4)

1pt double Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Story so far

Wyndham Clark charged to the top of the Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard in round three and the PGA Tour maiden is hoping a fresh perspective to golf will help him get over the line in front at Quail Hollow.

Clark, a 70-1 chance at the outset, is a best-price even money to convert a two-shot Sunday lead into a breakthrough triumph. The Colorado man turns 30 in December, having become a student of books on stoicism, as well as working with a sports psychologist.

Clark believes he is mentally stronger than ever and that theory will be put the test in the final round of the Charlotte showpiece. Xander Schauffele is alone in second place, with Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton tied for third, a further three shots behind.

A cloudy but warm final day is forecast, with light to moderate breezes, and the threat of thunder lurking in the afternoon. The final twoball of Clark and Schauffele is scheduled to tee off at 6.30pm UK and Ireland time.

Leaderboard

-16 Wyndham Clark

-14 Xander Schauffele

-11 Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton

-10 Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im

Best prices

Evens W Clark, 6-4 X Schauffele, 18 T Hatton, 25 A Scott, 40 S Im, 50 T Fleetwood, 80 H English, 150 bar

Wells Fargo Championship final-round preview

Wyndham Clark has been talking a good game since hitting the front at Quail Hollow, but actions speak louder than words, and it is difficult to be confident in the leader justifying favouritism.

Clark has never been a prolific winner at any level – he is blessed with great talent but lacks killer instinct – and it seems unlikely that will change with a 30th birthday looming. He has been producing some of the most consistent golf of his career this year, but Sundays are more about courage and composure.

Clark had a golden PGA Tour breakthrough opportunity in the Corales Puntacana Championship at the end of March. He started as a short-price favourite for that low-grade affair and regularly put his name on the first page of the leaderboard, but whenever the moment came for him to take the tournament by the scruff of the neck, he faltered. A humdrum closing round of 70 meant sixth place.

In the Zurich Classic at the end of last month, Clark and his partner Beau Hossler took a one-shot lead into the final round, before carding a Sunday 71 which meant they lost by three shots.

If Clark could not cope with the pressure in the Corales Puntacana and the Zurich Classic, it is a leap of faith to think that he will win from the front in an elevated PGA Tour event with a $3.6 first prize.

The leaderboard is obviously greatly encouraging for Clark fans – he is five shots clear of those in third spot – but it is difficult to imagine the pacesetter cruising home. It can be argued that the man second in the betting – Xander Schauffele – is the more likely winner.

Schauffele is a formidable twoball opponent for Clark. The world number five made winning a habit last summer and this seems a huge chance for the cool Californian to get off the mark for 2023.

Schauffele's streak last year started with a Zurich Classic success alongside Patrick Cantlay, followed up by victories in the Travelers Championship, JP McManus Invitational and the Scottish Open. This time, he failed to win the Zurich with Cantlay, but fourth place was a continuation of his rock-solid recent form.

Schauffele lost to a buzzing Rory McIlroy in the quarter-finals of the WGC-Match Play, then followed up with tenth place in the Masters and fourth in the Heritage. With his A-game in place, Schauffele has taken Quail Hollow apart, carding an eagle and seven birdies in round three to secure a place in the final twoball.

Schauffele won three points from four matches in the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow last year, defeating Corey Conners in the singles, so this seems a venue with which the X-Man has fully got to grips.

An outright investment in Schauffele is the main Sunday investment (a double with Adrian Meronk in the Italian Open may appeal to early birds), while Sungjae Im appeals for top Rest of the World. Im is relentlessly consistent, hardly putting a foot wrong. The Korean can overtake Adam Scott and repel Conners to win that heat.

Schauffele and Im – against Brendon Todd at 6pm – can be put in an attractive final-round twoballs double which pays almost 2-1.

Follow us on Twitter