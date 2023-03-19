Where to watch

Best bets

Wyndham Clark to win 5.10pm twoball

2pts 8-11 general

Davis Riley to win the Valspar Championship

1pt each-way 33-1 general

Story so far

Jordan Spieth had an up and down Saturday at the Copperhead Course, Florida, but the former world number one retained Valspar Championship favouritism going into Sunday.

Spieth carded five bogeys, but countered with five birdies, having made eagle at his first hole, so a two-under-par 69 left the three-time Major champion seven under par through 54 holes. From one shot behind going into Sunday, Spieth is 11-4 market leader.

Halfway pacesetter Adam Schenk regained the lead when he birdied the 18th hole of round three, with Spieth having made bogey there earlier, and the pre-tournament 125-1 chance is 9-2 to convert this chance.

Like Schenk, Tommy Fleetwood has put himself in contention for a maiden PGA Tour title. The Englishman is tied for second place, alongside Spieth.

Leaderboard

-8 Adam Schenk

-7 Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

-6 Webb Simpson, Taylor Moore, Cody Gribble

-5 Patton Kizzire, Wyndham Clark, Matt Wallace

-4 Chad Ramey, Zac Blair, David Lingmerth, Michael Thompson, JT Poston, Davis Riley

Best prices

11-4 J Spieth, 7-2 T Fleetwood, 9-2 A Schenk, 10 T Moore, 12 W Simpson, 16 W Clark, 25 C Gribble, M Wallace, 33 P Kizzire, D Riley, 50 bar

Valspar Championship final-round preview

Adam Schenk looked as surprised as anyone to have retained his lead in the Valspar and the 31-year-old maiden appears a vulnerable frontrunner with 18 holes to play.

Schenk's wife is flying to Florida in anticipation of watching her man's career highlight, but it seems likely that Kourtney's trip will end in disappointment. Her husband said he intended to spend Saturday night reading his “self-help book”, but he is going to need some serious inspiration to repel this chasing pack and become a PGA Tour champion.

Schenk has had two previous 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour without getting the job done – and a third seems on the cards.

A cool day, with moderate breeze, is forecast for the denouement. With Jordan Spieth making lots of mistakes and Tommy Fleetwood seeking a long overdue maiden PGA Tour title, the Valspar looks wide-open, and anyone within striking distance of Schenk will still feel well in the hunt.

Davis Riley found a Saturday tee-time alongside Spieth too hot to handle, dropping four shots behind after a 72, but Riley is a spectacular player who is well capable of finishing with a tournament-winning flourish.

Riley's weekend rounds in last year's Valspar were 62, 72, followed by a playoff loss. Maybe he can go close to reversing those scores this time and set a competitive clubhouse lead. Teeing off 70 minutes before the leader alongside Dylan Wu is a comfortable launchpad.

Wyndham Clark has been playing some great golf and has not missed a cut since the first week of October. He should follow 27th place at Sawgrass with another healthy cheque this week and looks the pick of the final-round twoball options at 8-11 to defeat Patton Kizzire.

