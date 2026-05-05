'He has been hitting his ball with huge authority' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Truist Championship

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Golf expert Steve Palmer has now tipped six winners in six weeks after Cameron Young and Stewart Cink's wins at 11-1 and 100-30 last week. Don’t miss his tips for this week’s tournaments.



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Read on to find out his fancies for the Truist Championship.

Truist Championship date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, May 7 - Sunday, May 10

Course Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Start time 12pm Thursday

TV Live on Sky Sports+ from 12.30pm on Thursday

Rory McIlroy makes his first appearance since the Masters this week, returning to a Quail Hollow track where he has won four times. He suffered a significant mental hangover in the wake of his 2025 Masters victory, so it remains to be seen what attitude he brings to Charlotte this week.