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'He has been hitting his ball with huge authority' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Truist Championship
Golf tips, best bets and PGA Tour predictions for the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow
Golf expert Steve Palmer has now tipped six winners in six weeks after Cameron Young and Stewart Cink's wins at 11-1 and 100-30 last week. Don’t miss his tips for this week’s tournaments.
Racing Post+ subscribers can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for the Truist Championship.
Truist Championship date, start time & TV info
Date Thursday, May 7 - Sunday, May 10
Course Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
Start time 12pm Thursday
TV Live on Sky Sports+ from 12.30pm on Thursday
Rory McIlroy makes his first appearance since the Masters this week, returning to a Quail Hollow track where he has won four times. He suffered a significant mental hangover in the wake of his 2025 Masters victory, so it remains to be seen what attitude he brings to Charlotte this week.
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Published on inPGA Tour
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