Steve Palmer's Travelers Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By noon on Thursday

Where to watch the Travelers Championship

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Travelers Championship predictions

Patrick Cantlay

4pts each-way 12-1 Betfair, Power

Tom Kim

2pts each-way 45-1 BoyleSports

Nick Hardy

1pt each-way 200-1 general

Ludvig Aberg

1pt each-way 100-1 general

Click here to add Steve Palmer's Travelers Championship betting tips to your Paddy Power betslip

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

This is the second time this season the PGA Tour has staged a designated event the week after a Major and some mentally jaded players have arrived at River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.

The elite are compelled to tee up in the designated events – permitted to miss only one all season without being fined – so the world's top six have jetted from the US Open to Connecticut. Rory McIlroy accepted the financial implications of skipping the Heritage the week after the Masters, but Sunday's US Open runner-up is playing this week.

McIlroy, who came agonisingly close to ending his almost nine-year Major drought at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, may struggle for focus at River Highlands. Scottie Scheffler, who finished third in the US Open and putted poorly in round four, is another star for whom this event comes at a bad time.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Patrick Cantlay 12-1

The Travelers is always on Patrick Cantlay's schedule and the world number four would probably be teeing up this week whether this was a designated event or not. Cantlay has a passion for Pete Dye designs and has consistently featured on the Travelers leaderboard.

While McIlroy and Scheffler among others arrive at River Highlands potentially short of energy and motivation, Cantlay should carry no US Open hangover. He enjoyed a strong weekend to haul his way from off the pace into a share of ninth and can carry that form to a venue he relishes.

Cantlay showed an immediate liking for River Highlands when carding a spectacular round of 60 as an amateur in the 2011 Travelers. He finished 24th that week and his form figures from his last five Travelers starts are 15-15-11-13-13.

Cantlay, world number one amateur for 55 weeks, a seven-time Tour champion and the 2021 FedEx Cup winner, is pure class. And he loves this region of America, having won the BMW Championship in both Maryland and Delaware. Connecticut is a little north of those two states.

Cantlay is one of only six players who have entered every designated event this year – the $20 million prize funds get his attention. This cool, calm, calculated character has bolstered his bank balance enormously in the last couple of years – and can help punters get a boost on Sunday.

Next best bet

Tom Kim 45-1

Thomas the Tank Engine fan Tom Kim is building up a head of steam again and punters should leap aboard at juicy prices for the Travelers.

This season has been a quiet one for Kim. He moved to Dallas at the end of last year and has been settling into a full-time life in the States. A wrist niggle hindered progress and he was wearing lots of tape on his right arm and wrist around spring time.

The tape remained at the US PGA a month ago, but was off at the Memorial and again last week, with injury issues seemingly cleared. Kim was swinging with great freedom at the US Open, closing with rounds of 68, 66 and 69 for eighth place. The Korean youngster was three shots superior to tournament winner Wyndham Clark over the final 54 holes.

Kim may have rediscovered his A-game in time for an ideal track. This short layout, where accurate iron-play and sharp putting are all important, may be the scene for his third Tour title. Kim's maiden victory came on a short par-70 in last year's Wyndham.

Other selections

Nick Hardy 200-1

Ludvig Aberg 100-1

Two rising stars of the Tour can be followed at massive prices for an event where many of the big names may lack their usual sparkle.

Nick Hardy won the Zurich Classic PGA Tour pairs event alongside Davis Riley in April and both of the Zurich heroes will probably be winning titles as individuals soon enough. Hardy is only 27 and has made rapid strides through the grades in recent years.

Hardy was a Korn Ferry Tour rookie for the 2020-21 season, earning immediate promotion to the PGA Tour, and in his rookie season on the main circuit he finished eighth in the Travelers.

Hardy returns to River Highlands this week fresh from finishing 20th in the US Open, where he closed with a Sunday 67 which was bettered by only four players in the field.

Ludvig Aberg finished 25th on his pro debut in the Canadian Open last time out, following 24th place as an amateur at Bay Hill in March. The Swede, who won two Nordic League events as an amateur in 2020, is clearly already good enough to win PGA Tour titles. One of the greatest college players in history, Aberg should quickly get off the mark in the pro ranks.

TPC River Highlands course guide

Course TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Length 6,852 yards

Par 70 – two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Scottie Scheffler (1), Jon Rahm (2), Rory McIlroy (3), Patrick Cantlay (4), Viktor Hovland (5)

Course records - 72 holes 258 Kenny Perry (2009) 18 holes 58 Jim Furyk (2016)

Course winners taking part Stewart Cink, Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Xander Schauffele

When to bet By noon on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm on Thursday

Time difference Connecticut is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – US Open 1 W Clark (60-1), 2 R McIlroy (12-1), 3 S Scheffler (7-1), 4 C Smith (28-1), T5 T Fleetwood (40-1), M W Lee (100-1), R Fowler (50-1), T8 T Kim (100-1), H English (150-1), T10 A Eckroat (350-1), J Rahm (10-1), X Schauffele (20-1), D Johnson (35-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview This Pete Dye creation has hosted this event since 1984, but it was redesigned in 1989, its name changing from TPC Connecticut to TPC River Highlands. Only the Phoenix Open attracts more spectators to a PGA Tour event than the Travelers

Story of last year Sahith Theegala made double-bogey on the final hole, losing by two shots to Xander Schauffele

Weather forecast Sunny, warm and calm for the first three days, before a cloudy Sunday carrying a thunderstorm threat

Type of player suited to the challenge All types of player have succeeded at this venue – short hitters like Olin Browne and Woody Austin have won on the same terrain as bombers like Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson. Hitting plenty of greens and putting well is the route to success. Birdies aplenty are up for grabs, so weak putters will be left behind

Key attribute Touch

Spotlight insight

The last PGA Tour maiden to win the Travelers Championship was Ken Duke a decade ago

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport