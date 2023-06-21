Steve Palmer's Travelers Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Travelers Championship

Sky Sports Golf, 6pm Thursday

Best bets

Michael Thorbjornsen to win 1.45pm threeball

3pts 7-4 BoyleSports

Jon Rahm to win 5.40pm threeball

3pts 17-10 bet365

Jason Day to miss the cut

2pts 2-1 bet365

Tommy Fleetwood top Brit

1pt 15-4 bet365

Justin Suh first-round leader

0.5pt each-way 100-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Travelers Championship first-round preview

US Open winner Wyndham Clark gets straight back into competition in this week's Travelers Championship, teeing off alongside Max Homa and Justin Thomas at 12.35pm UK and Ireland time.

This is a fascinating threeball comprising one player who left Los Angeles Country Club feeling ten-feet tall and two players who departed dejected with their performance. Homa missed the cut by two shots, while Thomas fell a staggering 12 shots shy of the weekend qualifying mark.

Clark is tempting at 9-5 to win the threeball, but preference is for Michael Thorbjornsen in the 1.45pm contest and Jon Rahm in the 5.40pm glamour group.

Thorbjornsen made waves at River Highlands on his debut last year, finishing fourth, closing with a pair of 66s over the weekend. The youngster, still an amateur, seems almost certain of a golden future and this track is an ideal place to show off his talent.

Thorbjornsen can outscore Carl Yuan and Brett Stegmaier, while Rahm looks equally good value to defeat Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau.

Rahm had a light schedule building up to the US Open and revealed in his Travelers media conference that he is feeling fresh after failing to contend at LACC. An excellent closing round of 65 meant a share of tenth place. Scheffler is enduring huge putting frustration, while Finau has been off the boil for a month.

Jason Day, who has missed four of his last five cuts, had a wrist problem added to his list of ailments earlier this month. He looks a big price to miss another cut this week, while an in-form Tommy Fleetwood seems a solid bet for top Brit.

Justin Suh has been starting tournaments in superb fashion lately and an early tee-time (6.55am local) gives this putting wizard every chance of finishing as first-round leader.

