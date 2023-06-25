Where to watch

Best bets

Ludvig Aberg top-ten finish

2pts 2-1 Hills

Nick Hardy to win 4.15pm twoball

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Power

Stephan Jaeger to win 3.20pm twoball

2pts 8-11 general

Story so far

Keegan Bradley leads the Travelers Championship by a shot going into the final round at TPC River Highlands and the former US PGA champion is no bigger than 5-6 for victory.

Bradley, who became a Major champion in 2011, is seeking a sixth PGA Tour title. This week he has been enjoying great support in Connecticut, as he was born in nearby Vermont and used to live across the border in Massachusetts.

Bradley, playing in front of family and friends, has been all smiles as he has set a new 54-hole scoring record at River Highlands. Chez Reavie is alone in second place, then there is a further four-shot gap back to Patrick Cantlay in third.

Cantlay carded a Saturday 61 to propel himself into the thick of things. World number one Scottie Scheffler is tied for seventh place, seven shots off the pace. Calm, sunny weather is forecast for Sunday, with a thunderstorm threat for the final hour of play.

Leaderboard

-21 Keegan Bradley

-20 Chez Reavie

-16 Patrick Cantlay

-15 Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Denny McCarthy

-14 Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Alex Smalley, Brian Harman, Min Woo Lee

-13 Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Herbert

Best prices

5-6 K Bradley, 11-4 C Reavie, 8 P Cantlay, 28 S Scheffler, 33 R Fowler, 40 A Scott, 50 D McCarthy, 80 J Thomas, M W Lee, 100 B Harman, 125 bar

Travelers Championship final-round preview

Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie are extremely fond of TPC River Highlands and the final twoball will feel this tournament has become a match between them. Reavie even said as much in his post-round interview on Saturday, describing it as a “shootout”.

Reavie won the 2019 Travelers, with Bradley finishing second, and the pair have been discussing that event. Reavie took a six-shot lead into Sunday that year, eventually beating Bradley by four shots, but the roles have changed this time.

The belief that this is a match for the title seems a dangerous one for Bradley and Reavie, given the quality of player lurking just off the pace, and the fact that River Highlands always serves up a feast of birdies. There have already been two 60s and a 61 this week.

Bradley deserves favouritism, with the lead and a putting stroke that is working superbly. Reavie lies 110th on the PGA Tour strokes-gained-putting statistics and seems likely to buckle at key moments in round four.

With the outright market still offering up two each-way places, there is a temptation to press up on Patrick Cantlay, who is well capable of reeling in Reavie. Racing Post Sport's pre-tournament 12-1 headline selection is alone in third spot, looking good for an ante-post place return.

Cantlay each-way at 8-1 at this stage is an attractive wager – perhaps an each-way double with Jin-Young Ko in the Women's PGA Championship may appeal to some – but the Cantlay pre-tournament investment is sufficiently healthy to resist the press up.

Preference for the Sunday attack is to take the surprisingly generous 2-1 about Ludvig Aberg finishing in the top ten, and to back Nick Hardy and Stephan Jaeger for their final-round twoballs.

There will probably come a moment when punters will be able to look back and chuckle at the time they got to back Aberg for a top-ten finish at 2-1 when he was just one shot outside the top ten with 18 holes to play.

The Swede looks like a superstar in the making, having been dominant on the Stateside college circuit, and the chances of him finishing his Travelers Championship debut with a flourish seem extremely strong. With some course experience under his belt, Aberg should deliver plenty of birdies in round four, moving up from his current share of 12th place.

Hardy, eighth in last year's Travelers and 20th in last week's US Open, has improved every day this week (69, 67, 65) and that trend can continue on Sunday, leaving Chesson Hadley, who was poor in round three, well behind.

Jaeger, a six-time Korn Ferry Tour champion who loves easy golf courses, can defeat Zach Johnson. Jaeger carded a round of 58 on his way to winning his first KFT title. Johnson, the American Ryder Cup captain, has obvious distractions. And some of his short-range putting this week has been ugly.

The final twoball of Bradley and Reavie is scheduled for 6.55pm UK and Ireland time.

