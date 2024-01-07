Steve Palmer's The Sentry final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch The Sentry

Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Viktor Hovland to win 6.33pm threeball

2pts 11-10 general

Sahith Theegala to card 5.5 birdies (or better) in round four

2pts 4-5 BoyleSports

Sahith Theegala and Harris English dual forecast

0.5pt 275-1 bet365

Story so far

Pre-tournament 150-1 chance Chris Kirk leads The Sentry by a shot with 18 holes to play at the Plantation Course, Kapalua, Hawaii.

Kirk has reached 21 under par through three rounds, shortening to 4-1 favourite, and the event has a wide-open feel to it going into Sunday's denouement.

Kirk is a five-time PGA Tour champion who has twice finished runner-up in the PGA Tour's other Hawaii event – the Sony Open. Seventh place in 2012 is the best result he has managed previously at Kapalua.

Akshay Bhatia, making a superb Sentry debut, is alone in second place, shortening from 125-1 to 17-2 over the opening 54 holes, while three players are tied for third – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Byeong Hun An.

The final round starts at 5.57pm UK and Ireland time, with the final threeball of Kirk, Bhatia and Schauffele scheduled to tee off at 7.45pm. A sunny, calm final day is forecast.

The Sentry l eaderboard

-21 Chris Kirk

-20 Akshay Bhatia

-19 Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An

-18 Harris English, Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, Scottie Scheffler

-17 JT Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

Best odds for The Sentry

4 C Kirk, 5 X Schauffele, 6 S Scheffler, J Spieth, 17-2 A Bhatia, 12 B H An, 22 S Theegala, J Day, P Cantlay, 25 C Morikawa, 28 H English, 33 M Fitzpatrick, 66 bar

The Sentry final-round predictions

Chris Kirk has been in mediocre form on the PGA Tour for several months and there is unlikely to be a rush of takers for the best-price 4-1 going into the final round of 2024's first PGA Tour event.

Kirk ended a winning drought of almost eight years when defeating Eric Cole in a playoff for the Honda Classic in February – a triumph for a reformed alcoholic – but he managed only one top-ten finish in the remainder of 2023.

Kirk played in 19 tournaments after winning the Honda Classic, with tenth place in the Texas Open in April his best effort, and he missed seven cuts. This Sentry performance has come out of the blue and it is reasonable to expect the leader to get outgunned and overtaken by more dynamic operators in the chasing pack.

Akshay Bhatia loves coastal tracks which demand shotmaking imagination – and this rising star has been much better than normal on the greens this week. Holing seemingly everything, Bhatia has put himself in position to become only the third debutant in Kapalua history (disregarding 1999, when everyone in the field was a debutant) to win this title.

Bhatia is in the early stages of his PGA Tour career and has never beaten an elite field. With the front two on the leaderboard unlikely to kick clear, anybody from 15 under par upwards will feel they still have a chance of lifting the trophy. Viktor Hovland, for example, is a general 100-1 chance who is only six shots behind Kirk.

The problem for Hovland is that he is in a share of 17th place, so even if he shoots the lights out, the Norwegian will expect somebody between him and the lead to do likewise. Great scoring conditions are forecast for Sunday, so a few rounds in the low 60s seem on the cards.

There is no urge to play the outright market, with two of Racing Post Sport's three pre-tournament recommendations in contention.

Sahith Theegala and Harris English, 66-1 and 80-1 respectively on Tuesday, are tied for sixth place. From just three shots off the pace, Theegala and English are both well capable of producing the super-low final round which will be needed to win this title.

Coral and Ladbrokes are offering the best each-way terms (a quarter the odds, first three places) and the best prices (22-1 and 28-1) about Theegala and English going into the final round. Anyone looking for a fresh investment at this stage is pointed towards this pair for an each-way punt. Those on pre-tournament need not get involved.

Hovland to beat Patrick Rodgers and Sungjae Im (6.33pm) looks a solid threeball investment. Hovland arrived early in Kapalua, working hard with his coaching team last weekend, and that graft looks set to result in his best Sentry finish.

Aside from a horror story at the 14th in round three – a seven at the driveable par-four after a thinned bunker shot to the trees – Hovland has enjoyed his week. The FedEx Cup champion should probably be a shade of odds-on to outscore Rodgers and Im in round four.

Theegala made ten birdies in round one, five in round two and six in round three. A three-putt par at the par-five fifth was infuriating for his fans, but he has been setting up countless birdie opportunities. With kind weather expected for round four, the 4-5 about Theegala putting six birdies or more on his card seems generous. The market is 'birdies or better', so eagles and albatrosses count towards the total.

The Theegala and English dual forecast is worth a small tickle at 275-1. It is entirely feasible that this pair are filling the first two places on the leaderboard come the end of play.

