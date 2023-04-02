Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 6pm Sunday

Best bets

Matt Kuchar to win 5.41pm threeball

2pts 13-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Advised on April 1

Matt Kuchar to win Texas Open

1pt each-way 14-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Story so far

A one-under-par third-round 71 was enough for Patrick Rodgers to keep his nose in front in the Texas Open, but the PGA Tour maiden is only a shot ahead with 18 holes to play.

Rodgers, who turned professional in 2014, was three shots clear going into the weekend, but he closed with a bogey six on Saturday to encourage his pursuers. Corey Conners is alone in second place.

Matt Kuchar moved from five shots behind to just three, lurking alone in third place, but the nine-time Tour champion will be rueing his final hole of round three. The veteran finished with a double-bogey seven, so will have to quickly shrug off that setback before the final round.

The final threeball of Rodgers, Conners and Kuchar is scheduled to tee off at 5.41pm UK and Ireland time. Cloudy conditions, with a moderate breeze, are forecast for TPC San Antonio.

Leaderboard

-12 Patrick Rodgers

-11 Corey Conners

-9 Matt Kuchar

-8 Sam Stevens, Chris Kirk

Best prices

19-10 C Conners, 2 P Rodgers, 7 M Kuchar, 14 C Kirk, 25 S Stevens, 40 S Ryder, 50 bar

Texas Open final-round preview

The Racing Post Sport in-running advice remains the same as it did on Saturday morning, with the expectation that grizzled PGA Tour campaigner Matt Kuchar will eventually find a way past Patrick Rodgers and Corey Conners.

Kuchar will be kicking himself that a tugged drive into a cactus led to a miserable double-bogey finish on Saturday, but he is experienced enough to know that he has a golden chance of bouncing back from the final threeball.

Kuchar, looking to book a last-gasp Masters ticket by winning at TPC San Antonio, has finished seventh, 12th and second in the last three Texas Opens, closing with a 66 to finish two shots off the lead 12 months ago.

Kuchar has also finished runner-up in the Houston Open and at the Colonial event – and third in the Byron Nelson – so his record in Texas is excellent. Last week at the WGC-Match Play, he tied the record of Tiger Woods for most match wins in that competition (36), continuing his recent revival.

Patrick Rodgers has failed to build on a stellar amateur career, winless on the main circuit as a pro, and he carries mental scars from a history of PGA Tour near-misses.

Corey Conners has won only one PGA Tour title – in this tournament at this venue in 2019. The Canadian's comfort at this venue means he may prove harder to pass for Kuchar than Rodgers, but the value remains with the man known as Kooch. Punters who failed to play at 14-1 on Saturday morning can take a perfectly fair 7-1 outright, while Kuchar also appeals for the final threeball.

