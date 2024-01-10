Steve Palmer's Sony Open first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Sony Open

Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Thursday

Best bets

Tyrrell Hatton to win 5.40pm threeball

5pts 20-21 bet365

Si Woo Kim to beat Will Zalatoris

4pts 4-5 Betfair, Power

Denny McCarthy first-round leader

1pt each-way 55-1 BoyleSports

Sony Open first-round preview

Open champion Brian Harman is joined by English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose in a high-class 5.50pm (UK and Ireland time) first-round threeball at Waialae Country Club on Thursday.

The Sony Open outright market will be heavily impacted by the action in that early group, while Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia is a 10.40pm threeball which will hog the spotlight later in the day.

The most appealing day-one Sony investment is Tyrrell Hatton to win his first-round threeball against Gary Woodland and Kevin Kisner. Hatton is making his Waialae debut, but the world number 14 should be able to overcome that handicap and still comfortably outscore his playing partners.

Hatton made another course debut in Hawaii last week, finishing 14th of 59 runners in The Sentry at Kapalua, and that warm-up spin gives the Ryder Cup star a significant edge over Woodland and Kisner. The preparations of the Americans in this threeball have been far from ideal.

Woodland is in the process of recovering from brain surgery. The 39-year-old guided reporters through the harrowing details of his tumour and its removal in a media conference at Waialae on Tuesday. It has clearly been a terribly difficult time for Woodland mentally and physically, and it would be remarkable if he is able to slip straight back into effective professional tournament golf.

Kisner, who has been in ragged form for 18 months and has dropped to 230th in the world rankings, was in the commentary box for The Sentry last week. With a 40th birthday looming, Kisner clearly senses a switch behind the cameras may be more profitable in the years to come than anything he does on the course.

Will Zalatoris is another Sony Open entrant for which expectations should be low. His return from eight months on the sidelines with back issues did not go well – he finished last in the Hero World Challenge by a nine-shot margin last month. He has been talking positively at Waialae, but must be opposed until he regains some form. Swing changes were part of the healing process.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim, who warmed up with a 20-under-par effort at Kapalua last week, looks a bargain at 4-5 in a Sony match against Zalatoris.

The day-one Waialae forecast will encourage early starters, with a calm and sunny morning set to be replaced by a breeze and some potential showers. Putting wizard Denny McCarthy, who got the Christmas rust out of his system in The Sentry, will be thrilled with his opportunity to go low from the first group out on the first tee.

