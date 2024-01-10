Steve Palmer's Sony Open first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club on the PGA Tour
Where to watch the Sony Open
Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Thursday
Best bets
Tyrrell Hatton to win 5.40pm threeball
5pts 20-21 bet365
Si Woo Kim to beat Will Zalatoris
4pts 4-5 Betfair, Power
Denny McCarthy first-round leader
1pt each-way 55-1 BoyleSports
Sony Open first-round preview
Open champion Brian Harman is joined by English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose in a high-class 5.50pm (UK and Ireland time) first-round threeball at Waialae Country Club on Thursday.
The Sony Open outright market will be heavily impacted by the action in that early group, while Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia is a 10.40pm threeball which will hog the spotlight later in the day.
The most appealing day-one Sony investment is Tyrrell Hatton to win his first-round threeball against Gary Woodland and Kevin Kisner. Hatton is making his Waialae debut, but the world number 14 should be able to overcome that handicap and still comfortably outscore his playing partners.
Hatton made another course debut in Hawaii last week, finishing 14th of 59 runners in The Sentry at Kapalua, and that warm-up spin gives the Ryder Cup star a significant edge over Woodland and Kisner. The preparations of the Americans in this threeball have been far from ideal.
Woodland is in the process of recovering from brain surgery. The 39-year-old guided reporters through the harrowing details of his tumour and its removal in a media conference at Waialae on Tuesday. It has clearly been a terribly difficult time for Woodland mentally and physically, and it would be remarkable if he is able to slip straight back into effective professional tournament golf.
Kisner, who has been in ragged form for 18 months and has dropped to 230th in the world rankings, was in the commentary box for The Sentry last week. With a 40th birthday looming, Kisner clearly senses a switch behind the cameras may be more profitable in the years to come than anything he does on the course.
Will Zalatoris is another Sony Open entrant for which expectations should be low. His return from eight months on the sidelines with back issues did not go well – he finished last in the Hero World Challenge by a nine-shot margin last month. He has been talking positively at Waialae, but must be opposed until he regains some form. Swing changes were part of the healing process.
Defending champion Si Woo Kim, who warmed up with a 20-under-par effort at Kapalua last week, looks a bargain at 4-5 in a Sony match against Zalatoris.
The day-one Waialae forecast will encourage early starters, with a calm and sunny morning set to be replaced by a breeze and some potential showers. Putting wizard Denny McCarthy, who got the Christmas rust out of his system in The Sentry, will be thrilled with his opportunity to go low from the first group out on the first tee.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 10 January 2024inPGA Tour
Last updated 13:14, 10 January 2024
- Steve Palmer's Sony Open predictions & free golf betting tips plus get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Steve Palmer's The Sentry final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Sentry first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's The Sentry predictions & free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Grant Thornton Invitational final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Sony Open predictions & free golf betting tips plus get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Steve Palmer's The Sentry final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Sentry first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's The Sentry predictions & free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Grant Thornton Invitational final-round golf betting tips and predictions