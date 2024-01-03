Steve Palmer's Sentry first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch The Sentry

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 7.15pm Thursday

Best bets

Matt Wallace to win 7.51pm twoball

4pts 4-5 bet365

Tony Finau to win 7.21pm threeball

2pts 21-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Matt Fitzpatrick to win 8.03pm threeball

2pts 13-8 bet365

The Sentry first-round preview

The vast majority of the 59-man Sentry field will go out in threeballs at the Plantation Course and the PGA Tour have saved the best till last, with Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth comprising the final group at 9.39pm UK and Ireland time.

The most appealing threeballs price for round one is that beside the name of Tony Finau, who finished seventh in last year's Sentry and comes into this edition in fine fettle. The Utah native bounced back to form with fourth place in the Hero World Challenge a month ago, followed by the same result playing alongside Nelly Korda in the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Finau is teeing up in Hawaii with Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood for company. Cantlay has not competed since the Ryder Cup, getting married in his long break away from the game, while Fleetwood is making his Kapalua debut.

Cantlay and Fleetwood have excuses for being slow into their stride on the opening day of the Sentry, but Finau should hit the ground running.

Matt Fitzpatrick also gained some confidence in the period between the Ryder Cup and Christmas, winning the Dunhill Links Championship, before sharing fourth place with Finau in the Hero. Fitzpatrick may boss the 8.03pm Sentry threeball.

Keegan Bradley will feel the odd one out in a group with two Ryder Cup-winning Englishmen. Bradley is unsuited by the Kapalua challenge and finished 34th of 39 runners in last year's Sentry, so this should be a battle between the boys from Blighty.

Fitzpatrick tied seventh on his Sentry debut last year, while Hatton is seeing the course for the first time this year, so the man from Sheffield looks a solid investment.

Two players are being forced to go out in a twoball – 59 is not a multiple of three – and Matt Wallace can outscore Nico Echavarria in their 7.51pm match. Wallace is a far superior player who is in much better form, so the 4-5 looks a gift. In the middle of November, Wallace carded a third-round 60 on his way to second place in the DP World Tour Championship.

