Steve Palmer's Sanderson Farms Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Sanderson Farms Championship first-round preview

Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, who won two points on his Ryder Cup debut last week, is a late starter in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

The 23-year-old rising star, who excelled alongside Viktor Hovland in Rome as Europe defeated the United States, joins Akshay Bhatia and Adam Svensson in the 6.50pm (UK and Ireland time) Country Club of Jackson threeball.

If Aberg makes a sluggish start in the wake of a draining Ryder Cup experience, Bhatia would be the value for the marquee match. The 21-year-old Californian, who won the Barracuda Championship in July, also appears to have an extremely bright future.

Preference for Sanderson Farms investments in addition to the five outright wagers, though, is for Emiliano Grillo to finish as top South American, and for Davis Riley to defeat Nicholas Lindheim over 72 holes.

Grillo has slowly but surely got to grips with the Country Club of Jackson, with form figures of 39-35-39-5, and his ability to churn out greens in regulation stands him in great stead at this classic, long, tree-lined, parkland layout.

Grillo finished sixth in the Open in July and went on to qualify for the Tour Championship. His opponents in the Sanderson Farms top South American market – Augusto Nunez, Tano Goya, Camilo Villegas and Fred Biondi – should be comfortably outclassed.

Riley, playing in his home state this week, should be shorter than 5-6 to defeat Nicholas Lindheim. Riley has gone close to winning PGA Tour events, while Lindheim has made his name only on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 38-year-old has missed the cut in three of his last four PGA Tour appearances.

