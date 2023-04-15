Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Patrick Cantlay top-five finish

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Justin Rose top European

1pt 16-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Patton Kizzire to win 6.10pm twoball

1pt 15-8 bet365

Story so far

Masters champion Jon Rahm surged up the Heritage leaderboard in round two, firing a Friday 64 which hauled him to six under par, six shots off the pace.

Rahm was understandably sluggish on Thursday, opening with a 72 at the Harbour Town Links, but he quickly got his sparkle back. The world number one is six shots behind runaway leader Jimmy Walker and can be backed at 16-1 for victory.

World number two Scottie Scheffler is tournament favourite, shortening from 8-1 to 7-2, as he lurks three shots behind Walker in a tie for second. Xander Schauffele is alongside Scheffler on the leaderboard.

The perfect Saturday – sunny, warm, with light breezes – is forecast for Harbour Town Links. The final third-round twoball of Walker and Scheffler tees off at 7pm UK and Ireland time.

Leaderboard

-12 Jimmy Walker

-9 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

-8 Mark Hubbard, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, Aaron Rai, Viktor Hovland

-7 Taylor Moore, Jordan Spieth, Patton Kizzire, Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler

Best prices

7-2 S Scheffler, 7 X Schauffele, P Cantlay, 11 V Hovland, J Rose, 14 J Walker, 16 J Spieth, J Rahm, 20 T Fleetwood, 30 M Kuchar, 33 R Fowler, 40 bar

RBC Heritage third-round preview

Many big names made a slow start in the RBC Heritage in the wake of the Masters, but by Friday the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay got back in the groove, hunting down the $3.6m pay cheque on offer in this 'elevated' event.

Jimmy Walker looks like a sitting duck in front – the surprise pacesetter likely to follow up his back-to-back 65s with something less spectacular. Walker has not won since the 2016 US PGA Championship, suffering periods of ill health, and the 44-year-old has dropped to 406th in the world rankings.

Picking the winner from here is only slightly less difficult than it was at the start. Max Homa and Tom Kim missed cut, while Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Shane Lowry and Cameron Young are tailed off, but several superstars have positioned themselves nicely for the weekend.

Scheffler has fallen in love with Harbour Town on his Heritage debut and deserves favouritism, but the value at this stage arguably lies with Cantlay and Justin Rose at 7-1 and 11-1 respectively. Cantlay looks set to bolster a fantastic record in this event, while Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Rose is showing off his affection for this sort of assignment.

With pre-tournament 50-1 Racing Post Sport pick Matt Kuchar still close enough to set up a winning chance for Sunday – and picking between Cantlay and Rose so difficult – leaving the outright market alone is the preferred Saturday tactic.

Cantlay at odds-against for a top-five finish seems generous – he has three top-threes on his Heritage record – while Rose can be backed for top European. Skipping the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has kept Rose fresh for his April assignments.

With Jordan Spieth complaining of exhaustion after the Masters and always capable of cardbusting errors, Patton Kizzire looks a lively outsider for the 6.10pm twoball. Kizzire, a former Sony Open champion based in Sea Island, is well versed in handling a track like Harbour Town.

