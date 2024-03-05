Steve Palmer's Puerto Rico Open predictions & free golf betting tips

When to bet on the Puerto Rico Open

By 11am on Thursday

Where can I watch the Puerto Rico Open

Puerto Rico is four hours behind the UK and Ireland

Steve Palmer's Puerto Rico Open predictions

Chris Gotterup

4pts each-way 25-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Steve Palmer's Puerto Rico preview

Rasmus Hojgaard has been busy so far in 2024 as he bids to make up for a series of disappointments last year and the determined Dane headlines the Puerto Rico Open on a sponsor's invitation.

Hojgaard played for five consecutive weeks on the DP World Tour at the start of this year then jetted to the States for the Cognizant Classic, missing the cut at PGA National. Lacking a PGA Tour card and living in the shadow of his brother Nicolai, Rasmus will be hoping his Puerto Rico Open debut opens doors for him.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Chris Gotterup 25-1

Rasmus Hojgaard can be passed over this week in favour of the bigger odds about Chris Gotterup. The American powerhouse looks a fantastic bet and is by far the most appealing option for the low-grade PGA Tour gathering which runs alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Eight of the last ten editions of the Puerto Rico Open have been won by a PGA Tour maiden and Gotterup can become the latest to make his breakthrough at this island location. Grand Reserve is made for big-hitting, attacking players to make merry and this burly New Jersey native fits the bill.

Gotterup is the second-longest driver on the PGA Tour and that power is huge asset at Grand Reserve. His approach play was outstanding in last week's Cognizant Classic, so the 24-year-old looks the complete package for Puerto Rico.

Gotterup gained seven strokes on the field in the Cognizant Classic on approach – and that feat came despite him being on the wrong side of a draw bias over the first two days. Playing his first 36 holes in the wind, the Maryland-born pro peppered pins.

The former University of Oklahoma star failed to convert enough chances – a cold putter meant he ended up in 35th place at PGA National – but he closed with a 67 featuring six birdies and headed to Puerto Rico with confidence.

Gotterup played at Grand Reserve in the 2022 Puerto Rico Classic – a college event in his Oklahoma days – and he won by four shots. Rounds of 66, 64 and 66 meant a 20-under-par 54-hole total – a victory which earned him a spot in the Puerto Rico Open.

Making his PGA Tour debut in the 2022 Puerto Rico Open, ranked 1,685th in the world, Gotterup finished seventh. That incredible effort came despite him teeing up in a different college event in Las Vegas which finished on the Tuesday of Puerto Rico Open week. With no time for a practice round, he still carded 68, 68, 70, 71, finishing only three shots off second place.

This rising star, a Korn Ferry Tour graduate, withdrew after round one of the Mexico Open last month, but it was merely because of illness. His first-round 69 in Mexico was solid. Expect a glorious week for Gotterup at Grand Reserve.

Course guide for the Puerto Rico Open

Course Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Prize money $4m ($684,000 to the winner)

Length 7,506 yards

Par 72 – four par-five holes; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 132 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Christiaan Bezuidenhout (59), Robert MacIntyre (66), Rasmus Hojgaard (68), Aaron Rai (76), Ryo Hisatsune (82)

Course records - 72 holes 267 Chesson Hadley (2014), Nico Echavarria (2023) 18 holes 62 Jhonattan Vegas (2020)

Course winners taking part Derek Lamely, George McNeill, Scott Brown, DA Points, Martin Trainer, Ryan Brehm, Nico Echavarria

When to bet By 11am on Thursday

Time difference Puerto Rico is four hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview This Tom Kite layout has hosted the Puerto Rico Open since 2008, with various name changes through the years (Trump International, Coco Beach GC). It is flat and has paspalum grass

The story of last year Nico Echavarria beat Akshay Bhatia by two shots for his maiden PGA Tour title

Weather forecast Sunny and warm, with light to moderate breezes

Type of player suited to the challenge Long drivers have been regularly appearing on the Puerto Rico Open honours board recently. The lack of significant wind this week lends itself to attacking golf

Key attribute Power

Steve Palmer's Puerto Rico key stat

Eight of the last ten editions have been won by a PGA Tour maiden

