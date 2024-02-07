Steve Palmer's Phoenix Open first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch the Phoenix Open

Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Luke List to win 3.37pm threeball

3pts 17-10 Betfair, Power

Martin Laird to win 2.20pm threeball

2pts 9-5 bet365, Betfair, Power

Kevin Yu first-round leader

1pt each-way 75-1 bet365

Camilo Villegas to win 8.06pm threeball

1pt 11-5 bet365

Phoenix Open first-round preview

World number one Scottie Scheffler will tee off alongside US Open champion Wyndham Clark and former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama in the marquee threeball of the Phoenix Open.

That trio, who have won four Phoenix Open titles between them, are scheduled to start at 7.33pm UK and Ireland time at TPC Scottsdale.

Weather could play a significant role in round one of the tournament, with moderate breezes forecast for the middle of the day, as well as some afternoon showers. The earliest starters should get half of their round in while enjoying sunny, calm conditions, making Kevin Yu, first out from the tenth tee, an appealing first-round leader option.

Yu is a Scottsdale resident who knows the Stadium Course well. Injury issues hampered his 2023 campaign, but he has started the new season impressively, with third place in The American Express followed by sixth spot in the Farmers Insurance Open. Yu led the Farmers after round one, firing a 64, and can repeat the trick in Phoenix.

Pick of the first-round threeballs card is arguably Luke List, who has the power and ball-striking solidity to handle a soft Stadium Course. List has played 11 tournaments since last missing a cut, including a victory in the Sanderson Farms Championship in October.

With Gary Woodland only recently back in action after brain surgery – and Andrew Putnam lacking punch off the tee – List can boss the 3.37pm (UK) group.

Martin Laird, who spent much of his life living in Scottsdale and has finished in the top-ten in the Phoenix Open four times, appeals against Nate Lashley and Carl Yuan in 2.20pm contest from the first tee, while Camilo Villegas looks a big price against Daniel Berger and Seamus Power.

Both Berger and Power have recently returned from long injury layoffs. Villegas, who won the Bermuda Championship in the middle of November, finished second in the 2006 Phoenix Open and eighth in 2010.

