Steve Palmer's Pebble Beach Pro-Am final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Ludvig Aberg to win Pebble Beach Pro-Am

3pts 12-5 bet365

Scottie Scheffler top-five finish

3pts 10-11 general

Story so far

Wyndham Clark leads the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by a shot going into the final round after carding a course-record 12-under-par 60 in good weather on Saturday. The US Open champion is set to face much more difficult conditions in the final round.

Clark, 70-1 at the outset, is 2-1 favourite with 18 holes to play at the Pebble Beach Links. The two-time PGA Tour champion made two eagles and nine birdies in his Saturday sizzler, missing a 26-foot putt for a 59, but strong winds and heavy rain is forecast from here.

Birdies will be in short supply on the Californian coastline for the rest of the event. PGA Tour chiefs are aware that the weather may be so rough that Sunday play is impossible, so a Monday finish is a strong possibility. If more than half the field have finished their final rounds by the end of Monday, play will extend to Tuesday if required.

Ludvig Aberg is alone in second place, with last week's Farmers Insurance Open champion Mattieu Pavon a short further behind in third. Scottie Scheffler is tied for sixth place, four shots off the pace, while Rory McIlroy is tied for 66th, 15 shots adrift.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am l eaderboard

-17 Wyndham Clark

-16 Ludvig Aberg

-15 Matthieu Pavon

-14 Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry

-13 Jason Day, Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

Best odds for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2 W Clark, 12-5 L Aberg, 17-2 M Pavon, 11 S Scheffler, 14 J Thomas, 16 T Detry, 20 M Hubbard, 22 J Day, 35 T Hoge, 50 bar

Pebble Beach Pro-Am final-round predictions

An unsettled Californian weather forecast means a stop-start denouement to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am seems likely. Such is the status of the tournament – a Signature event with a $20million prize fund – the organisers will do everything in their power to deliver 72 holes.

A Sunday washout appears entirely feasible – no spectators are being allowed into the course due to the danger of trees falling. Monday's forecast is more promising, but far from ideal, so PGA Tour fans may see the leading groups battling for the trophy and a $3.6m cheque on Tuesday.

Ice-cool Swede Ludvig Aberg is arguably best equipped to keep his composure over what could be three days of limping this tournament to the finishing line – and the man in second place looks a big price at 12-5 for victory.

Aberg has showcased some typically sensational ball-striking on the West Coast Swing, without getting much from his putter, and his tee-to-green strength should prove decisive as the difficulty increases at Pebble Beach.

Aberg finished ninth in the Farmers Insurance Open last week, despite some nightmares with the poa annua, including a four-putt at the South Course's 13th hole. He has been more assured on the greens this week, but it is his driving ability that holds him in such great stead with 18 holes to go at a soggy, windswept Pebble Beach.

Aberg won his maiden PGA Tour title by the coast in the RSM Classic in Georgia in November – a four-shot cruise – and can be fancied for a second triumph if another 18 holes are possible in California. Tee-to-green solidity and increased comfort with his caddie could be the keys to success.

Aberg started this year with a new bagman, recruiting Joe Skovron, and they have slowly but surely been improving. Progressive 2024 form figures of 47-30-9 may have a W added come the close of play at Pebble, even if they may have to wait until Tuesday for the trophy.

Scottie Scheffler's ball-striking class should also see him rise on the leaderboard. The world number one is tied for sixth place, with vulnerable players like Mark Hubbard and Thomas Detry ahead of him. Scheffler can be trusted to deliver a top-five finish.

