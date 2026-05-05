'The former world number one amateur can prove the man to beat' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Myrtle Beach Classic

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Golf expert Steve Palmer has now tipped six winners in six weeks after Cameron Young and Stewart Cink's wins at 11-1 and 100-30 last week. Don’t miss his tips for this week’s tournaments.



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Read on to find out his fancies for the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Myrtle Beach Classic date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, May 7 - Sunday, May 10

Course The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Start time 12pm Thursday

Brooks Koepka is fourth alternate for the Truist Championship, so highly unlikely to get a spot in the Signature Event unless a group of players fall ill. He might put off departure for Myrtle Beach as long as possible, but the low-grade gathering is his likely gig this week.