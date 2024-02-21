Steve Palmer's Mexico Open first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch the Mexico Open

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 3pm Thursday

Best bets

Vincent Norrman top Swede

4pts 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Taylor Pendrith top Canadian

3pts 5-4 bet365

Matt Wallace top English

2pts 14-5 bet365

Adrien Dumont de Chassart to win 7.54pm threeball

2pts 13-8 Hills

Pierceson Coody to win 2.47pm threeball

2pts 11-8 bet365

Mexico Open first-round preview

Mexico Open favourite Tony Finau is scheduled to tee off at 2.03pm UK and Ireland time on Thursday, with Nicolai Hojgaard and Mackenzie Hughes for company.

Finau, who spent his pre-tournament media conference talking about visits to theme parks and late tee-times with his son on the nearby par-three course, seems to be taking his title defence in relaxed fashion. Hojgaard at 7-4 catches the eye for the marquee group, but safer first-round threeball options may be Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Pierceson Coody.

De Chassart has made a slow start to his PGA Tour career but the Belgian bomber has not tackled a course as suitable as the one he faces this week. The 23-year-old should fall in love with the flat, wide-open Vidanta Vallarta layout, where he can safely showcase his power game. Playing partners Ben Silverman and Rico Hoey should be left behind.

Coody is another rising star looking to settle on the PGA Tour – and Vidanta Vallarta provides that opportunity. Expect the three-time Korn Ferry Tour champion to outclass Raul Pereda and Fred Biondi in the 2.47pm contest.

Three 'tops' prices also appeal. Vincent Norrman is a superb driver who can cut this week's venue down to size. With only powder-puff duo Alexander Bjork and Henrik Norlander to beat in the top Swede market, Norrman should comfortably conquer his rivals.

Taylor Pendrith will also be looking forward to this week's assignment and the Canadian giant looks likely to outgun his compatriots Hughes, Silverman, Roger Sloan and Stuart Macdonald, while Matt Wallace looks great value for top Englishman.

Wallace triumphed on the paspalum grass of the Corales Puntacana Championship last March, then showed some excellent form on the DPWT, including a Saturday 60 on his way to second place in the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Wallace has the power and familiarity with the terrain to defeat his fellow Englishmen Aaron Rai, Harry Hall, Callum Tarren, David Skinns and Ben Taylor.

