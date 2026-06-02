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TippingSteve Palmer
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'This is the most suitable assignment he has faced all season' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Memorial Tournament
Golf tips, best bets and PGA Tour predictions for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village
Steve Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday and are exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers.
Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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