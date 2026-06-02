'This is the most suitable assignment he has faced all season' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Memorial Tournament

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Steve Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday and are exclusively available to .

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.