Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Viktor Hovland to win 6.15pm twoball

3pts 5-6 Betfair, Power

Patrick Cantlay to win 5.40pm twoball

3pts 3-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Jon Rahm to win 3.55pm twoball

2pts 5-4 Betfair, Power

Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa dual forecast

0.5pt 125-1 bet365

Story so far

Rory McIlroy is in a position to win the Memorial Tournament for the first time and put his recent Masters nightmare behind him.

McIlroy, who missed the cut in the Masters in April despite arriving in top form, took a lot of time off after Augusta to get his head together. Slowly but surely his A-game has returned and a Saturday 70 at Muirfield Village was enough to claim a share of the lead with 18 holes to play.

McIlroy, a pre-tournament 14-1 chance, is around 5-2 going into the final round, topping the outright betting. It would be his first PGA Tour victory since the CJ Cup in October, 2022, and his first anywhere since the Dubai Desert Classic in January this year.

Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky are tied alongside McIlroy at six under par. Viktor Hovland is among the group sharing fourth spot, a shot off the pace, while Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa are a further shot behind.

The final twoball of McIlroy and Kim is scheduled to tee off at 6.35pm UK and Ireland time. A sunny, warm day with light breezes is forecast.

Leaderboard

-6 Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim, David Lipsky

-5 Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard

-4 Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

-3 Sungjae Im, Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Eckroat, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Justin Suh

-2 Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell, Danny Willett, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

Best prices

13-5 R McIlroy, 15-2 S W Kim, 17-2 V Hovland, 12 P Cantlay, 14 W Clark, 18 D Lipsky, C Morikawa, D McCarthy, 20 H Matsuyama, 28 L Hodges, 33 M Hubbard, K Bradley, 40 J Rahm, 45 J Spieth, P Rodgers, 50 S Im, 55 R Henley, 100 bar

Memorial Tournament final-round preview

Rory McIlroy appeared to get his mojo back at the US PGA Championship, finishing seventh despite being ill for much of the week and not carrying his A-game, and that confidence booster has carried him to the top of the Memorial leaderboard.

McIlroy has a steady but unspectacular Muirfield Village record and he would love to win the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event for the first time. Sneaking into contention is the easy bit – now comes the acid test for McIlroy will the full spotlight from the final pairing.

The former world number one and four-time Major champion has obviously shown his class in these situations before, but this is the first time he has held a lead since showing mental fragility at Augusta. McIlroy has since admitted it was mental weakness which produced his miserable Masters, so he will surely be feeling more nerves than usual going into the Memorial denouement. Victory would put his season right back on track going into the final two Majors of the season, whereas a poor closing round would entrench the negativity he has carried since his shock missed cut at Augusta.

Punters who took the gamble at 14-1 should be patting themselves on the back, but there is no urge to take the short prices heading into Sunday. McIlroy relied on his scrambling skills to maintain his score in round three and may not be swinging quite well enough to get the job done under intense Sunday pressure.

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler were the three Racing Post Sport pre-tournament picks – and all will still feel they have a chance going into a wide-open finale. A Saturday 74 and a birdie-free back-nine will have infuriated Rahm, but he relishes this course and will still feel well in the hunt from four shots off the pace.

Fowler's long victory drought perhaps told when he closed round three with three consecutive bogeys. From being right in the thick of things, he fell four shots behind, but coming from off the pace may suit him better given how long he has been out of the winner's enclosure.

Morikawa has a better opportunity than Rahm and Fowler, though, and from just two shots behind, Morikawa will feel excited by his position. Aside from a badly thinned bunker shot at the 16th hole in round two which caused a double-bogey, Morikawa has generally thrived on a firm, fast Muirfield Village layout which is ideal for him.

The three most attractive outright prices at this stage are Morikawa at 18-1, Patrick Cantlay at 12-1 and Viktor Hovland at 17-2. This trio of supreme ball-strikers are close enough to the lead and good enough to convert. Cantlay is a two-time Memorial champion who played a bogey-free back-nine on Saturday to recover from a sixth-hole triple bogey. Hovland has been in solid form all year, finishing second in the US PGA.

All things considered, Morikawa at 18-1 is the best price of all for anyone wishing for a final-round investment. He has won at Muirfield Village before and his magnificant iron-play may prove decisive down the stretch. Keegan Bradley, with his pace of play and quirks, is not an ideal Sunday playing partner, but Morikawa is experienced enough to handle the issue.

Leaving the outright market and hoping for strong finishes from Morikawa, Rahm and Fowler is the preferred strategy, with a dual forecast dart - Morikawa and Cantlay at 125-1 - and the twoballs the main Sunday focus.

Hovland's superior approach-play skills and experience of high-pressure situations gives him an edge over Wyndham Clark in the 6.15pm twoball, while Cantlay's Muirfield Village record makes him look rock-solid against Patrick Rodgers (5.40pm).

Scottie Scheffler has had a hectic schedule lately, competing for four weeks on the spin, and his appetite for a Sunday date with Rahm may not be huge. The Spaniard, potentially fresher and more focused, adores the Memorial and can be favoured in the glamour match (3.55pm).

