Steve Palmer's Memorial first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Memorial first-round preview

Two-time Memorial champion, Patrick Cantlay, is thrilled to be back at one of his favourite courses this week and the world number four looks a solid first-round threeball option at Muirfield Village.

Cantlay, victorious in 2019 and 2021, was fourth in 2018 and third last year, so he boasts a fantastic course record. Given how consistently impressive he has been this season, there is every reason to believe the Californian will boss his group with Billy Horschel and Hideki Matsuyama.

Cantlay has been driving his ball to an extremely high standard, which should lay a strong foundation for a week where Muirfield Village will be playing firm, fast and difficult. Horschel is the defending champion, but he has been in abysmal form lately, while Matsuyama is continually blighted by injury niggles.

Three other threeballs appeal for the opening day in Ohio. Time is a great healer and Rory McIlroy appeared much more cheerful and relaxed at the US PGA, seemingly getting to the stage where he can put his Masters misery behind him. Seventh place at Oak Hill was encouraging and McIlroy said he is looking forward to this run of tournaments, feeling positive about the Majors ahead.

McIlroy, a notoriously fast starter with a decent Memorial record, can leave Jordan Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton behind. Spieth has been labouring with wrist problems and missed the cut at one of his favourite tracks (Colonial) last week, so this threeball could quickly become a match between the Europeans.

Nicolai Hojgaard, who will have high hopes of joining McIlroy on the European Ryder Cup team in September, has been producing some excellent results on the PGA Tour. The Danish dude should be too strong for MJ Daffue and Aldrich Potgieter in their Memorial threeball.

Hojgaard, runner-up in the Corales Puntacana Championship at the end of March, appears to be developing into an elite player. Daffue is a limited journeyman, while Potgieter is massively inexperienced.

Brandon Wu, twice a top-three finisher on the PGA Tour this year and a rising star, can defeat Troy Merritt and Ben Taylor in the 12.24pm contest, while Adam Scott, Memorial runner-up in 2019 and full of consistency in recent weeks, is worth backing at double-figures for top Rest of the World honours.

The world's top two – Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm – are off early on day one (12.53pm and 1.05pm respectively UK and Ireland time).

