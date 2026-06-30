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TippingSteve Palmer
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'His putting stroke is perfection and low-scoring events suit' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the John Deere Classic
Golf tips, best bets and PGA Tour predictions for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run
Steve Palmer nailed a 40-1 winner last week when Viktor Hovland triumphed at the Travelers Championship. Don't miss this week's tips, available exclusively to Racing Post+ subscribers.
Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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more inPGA Tour
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- Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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