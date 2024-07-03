- More
Steve Palmer's John Deere Classic first-round preview and golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on the PGA Tour
Racing Post Members' Club subscribers will get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's weekly golf tournament previews from 2pm on a Tuesday.
Steve's tournament preview selections have resulted in profit in 20 of the last 23 years and for those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.
As well as his tips, you will get expert spotlight comments for all players in our extensive price comparison grids which include course and recent form, plus Palmer's unique attribute icons to help identify the players suited to conditions each week.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPGA Tour
Last updated
- Steve Palmer's free John Deere Classic predictions & golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Rocket Mortgage Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Rocket Mortgage Classic first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions & golf betting tips
- Travelers Championship predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's free John Deere Classic predictions & golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Rocket Mortgage Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Rocket Mortgage Classic first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions & golf betting tips
- Travelers Championship predictions and free golf betting tips