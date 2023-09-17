Steve Palmer's Fortinet Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Fortinet Championship

Story so far

Ludvig Aberg will tee off at 10.30am UK time in pole position to win the BMW PGA Championship at thundery Wentworth, then the golf punting community will turn their focus to California, where another starlet has taken charge of the Fortinet Championship.

Sahith Theegala, like Aberg, has taken a two-shot advantage into the final round. Theegala has never won as an individual on the PGA Tour, but is no bigger than 6-4 to convert this lead into a breakthrough at Silverado Resort.

Theegala has been well backed, available at 22-1 with one firm on Monday afternoon, supported into 14-1. He won the QBE Shootout PGA Tour pairs tournament alongside Tom Hoge last December and has been a regular contender in Tour events on his own.

Theegala is scheduled to tee off in the final twoball on Sunday with Cam Davis, who is among those tied for second place. Justin Thomas is also in second, while pre-tournament favourite, Max Homa, is tied for 11th spot, seven shots off the pace.

Fortinet Championship l eaderboard

-17 Sahith Theegala

-15 Cam Davis, Justin Thomas, S.H Kim

-14 Matt Kuchar, Eric Cole

-12 Callum Tarren

-11 Peter Malnati, Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

Best odds for the Fortinet Championship

6-4 S Theegala, 4 J Thomas, 9-2 C Davis, 8 S.H Kim, 10 E Cole, 12 M Kuchar, 80 C Tarren, 125 M Homa, 250 bar

Fortinet Championship final-round predictions

Sahith Theegala, Racing Post Sport's pre-tournament 18-1 headline recommendation, has been in imperious form over the first three days of the Fortinet Championship. He loves Silverado Resort and looks set to make it the scene of his maiden PGA Tour title.

Theegala has been threatening a breakthrough for two years. He was eighth in the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, before third place in last year's Phoenix Open in February. He has posted 12 top-ten finishes on the PGA Tour, with runner-up spots in the Travelers Championship and RSM Classic last year.

At the age of 25, Theegala has matured into a champion in waiting, underlined by his ninth-place finish on his Masters debut in April. He bounced back to form in the FedEx Cup playoffs last month and the Fortinet Championship has come at an ideal time.

Theegala finished 14th at Silverado in 2020, despite being ranked outside the top 2,000 in the world, then he was sixth in the Fortinet last year. The 6-4 which remains available seems more than fair. With the leaderboard spread – Theegala is six shots ahead of those in eighth place – each-way returns are long odds-on for his backers. Punters with a strong ante-post Theegala investment may want to consider a press-up at 6-4, while anyone yet to get involved should be sniffing around that price with interest.

The putter of Cam Davis can turn to ice – and the Australian will probably have little margin for error on the greens on Sunday given how well the leader has been performing with flat-stick in hand – while Justin Thomas is playing under pressure.

Of course, Theegala will probably have some early tension in his shoulders as he bids for a first victory, but Thomas is looking to emerge from a form slump at a perfect time – just before the Ryder Cup – and a win would mean a huge amount to him too.

Thomas has been awful for large periods this season and he has just parted company with his putting coach John Graham. Many pundits believe Thomas should have been left out of this year's American Ryder Cup team, so the Fortinet has become a golden chance to silence his doubters.

Expect a cooling of the Davis putter under Sunday pressure and for Thomas to get into trouble off the tee. As good as he has played generally this week, driving inaccuracy continues to blight him. With a seven-shot buffer over defending champion Max Homa, Theegala looks in a wonderful position to delight his legion of fans.

Punters quick out the blocks on Sunday may want to consider the Theegala-Ludvig Aberg double – both can be backed at 6-4 with bet365 – while Eric Cole can be supported for his 9.30pm twoball against Matt Kuchar. Cole plays golf at a higher level than Kuchar these days and the younger man looks a bargain at evens.

