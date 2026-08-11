'He must be one of the most motivated players taking part' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the FedEx St Jude Championship

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Steve Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday, but in 2026 they have been exclusively available to and are no longer released as free content on Wednesdays.

Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.