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TippingSteve Palmer
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'He must be one of the most motivated players taking part' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the FedEx St Jude Championship
Golf tips, best bets and PGA Tour predictions for the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
Steve Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday, but in 2026 they have been exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers and are no longer released as free content on Wednesdays.
Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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more inPGA Tour
- FedEx St Jude Championship: TPC Southwind course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Wyndham Championship: Back Young to pick up where he left off
- 'He is another contender who has had a 2026 to remember' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Wyndham Championship
- Wyndham Championship: Sedgefield Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- 'His Stateside form figures could hardly be more impressive' – Ian Wilkerson is taking on the favourites in the Rocket Classic