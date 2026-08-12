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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's FedEx St Jude Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of the FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips for each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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more inPGA Tour
- 'He must be one of the most motivated players taking part' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the FedEx St Jude Championship
- FedEx St Jude Championship: TPC Southwind course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Wyndham Championship: Back Young to pick up where he left off
- 'He is another contender who has had a 2026 to remember' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Wyndham Championship
- Wyndham Championship: Sedgefield Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch