Steve Palmer's Farmers Insurance Open predictions & free golf betting tips plus bet £10 and get a £30 free bet with Kwiff

When to bet on the Farmers Insurance Open

By 4.50pm on WEDNESDAY

It's also worth noting that Kwiff are offering a £30 free bet when new customers bet £10 on golf

Where can I watch the Farmers Insurance Open

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on WEDNESDAY

Steve Palmer's Farmers Insurance Open predictions

Max Homa

4pts each-way 12-1 BoyleSports

Collin Morikawa

3.5pts each-way 12-1 BoyleSports

Sepp Straka

1.5pts each-way 40-1 bet365

Luke List

1pt each-way 66-1 Hills

New customers can get a £30 free bet when they bet on the Farmers Insurance Open with Kwiff

Steve Palmer's Farmers Insurance Open preview

American football takes centre stage Stateside on Sundays at this time of the year, so the PGA Tour opt for a Wednesday start and a Saturday finish for the Farmers Insurance Open. Punters need to get their bets on quickly.

Four Californians dominate the betting. Patrick Cantlay carded a 76 in The American Express on Sunday to plummet down the leaderboard, so his best friend Xander Schauffele is a more appealing option. Schauffele, though, has often struggled to settle in his home city of San Diego, and has four missed cuts in the Farmers on his Torrey Pines record.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Max Homa 12-1

Popular Californian Max Homa can retain his Farmers Insurance Open title and delight his army of followers. He already has a successful title defence under his belt on the PGA Tour, winning the Fortinet Championship in 2021 and 2022, and can repeat the trick in San Diego.

Homa comes alive in his home state. Four of his six PGA Tour victories have come in California, where he is so comfortable on the putting surfaces, and since winning the Farmers 12 months ago he has become an even more well-rounded player.

Homa made an excellent Ryder Cup debut, winning three-and-a-half points in an away fixture despite being on a team which was thrashed, then he showed further composure overseas by winning the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa in November.

This increasingly polished operator has not finished outside the top 14 in his last nine tournaments. His only appearance this year resulted in 14th place in The Sentry, where he carded four rounds in the 60s on a par-73 layout, launching a record-breaking 477-yard drive in the process.

Homa's last five appearances in regulation PGA Tour events in California have produced form figures of 10-1-1-2-7. He was ninth in the 2020 Farmers, showing an early liking for the venue.

Next best bet

Collin Morikawa 12-1

Homa and Collin Morikawa can upstage Cantlay and Schauffele in this all-Californian battle. Morikawa finished 21st and third in his two previous Farmers starts, and he was fourth in the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines South.

Morikawa's record in California generally is superb – it is where he won his US PGA Championship title in 2020 – and the former world number two has got his confidence back in the last few months.

The 26-year-old Los Angeles man lost a playoff for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, then was the fourth-best scorer in the Tour Championship, before winning the Zozo Championship by six shots. He has followed up that emphatic triumph in Japan with seventh place in the Hero World Challenge and fifth spot in The Sentry, where he struck his ball magnificently throughout.

Morikawa had a lot on his mind at The Sentry. He has Hawaiian roots and was deeply affected by the wildfires which devastated the region in August, so was keen to show his support throughout tournament week, raising money for charity. He also had demons from how he threw away the 2023 Sentry title. Perhaps too desperate for victory at Kapalua this year, he putted poorly, finishing four shots off the pace.

Expect a more relaxed Morikawa at Torrey Pines, where his majestic iron-play is a huge asset on approach to small greens.

Other selections

Sepp Straka 40-1

Luke List 66-1

Sepp Straka's self-belief has sky-rocketed in the last eight months. A streak of success started with seventh place in the US PGA Championship, then he won the John Deere Classic in July, before making a winning Ryder Cup debut, playing a part in Europe's sensational 4-0 opening-session romp at Marco Simone.

A runner-up finish behind Scottie Scheffler in the Hero World Challenge last month was followed by 12th spot in The Sentry. Straka has been a force to be reckoned with since turning 30 in May and a first baby (a son called Leo) arrived to provide further inspiration at the end of the year.

Straka is a two-time PGA Tour champion who earned his first victory at a tough track in the Honda Classic and he has the ball-striking class to handle Torrey Pines South. The Austrian finished 13th on his Farmers debut in 2019 when ranked 445th in the world and he was 16th in his last Farmers appearance.

Luke List looks the pick of the outsiders. He made his PGA Tour breakthrough in this event in 2022, then added a second success in October last year at the Sanderson Farms. The 39-year-old greens-in-regulation machine has more putting assurance these days and six of his last eight tournaments have yielded a top-25 finish. List has a great record in California. He was 12th in the 2018 Farmers and tenth in 2021.

Course guide for the Farmers Insurance Open

Course Torrey Pines South and North, La Jolla, San Diego, California

Prize money $9m ($1.566m to the winner)

Lengths South 7,765 yards, North 7,258 yards

Par Both 72

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Xander Schauffele (5), Patrick Cantlay (6), Max Homa (7), Collin Morikawa (12), Keegan Bradley (13)

Course records - 72 holes 266 George Burns (1987), Tiger Woods (1999) 18 holes South 62 Tiger Woods (1999), North 61 Mark Brooks (1990), Brandt Snedeker (2007)

Course winners taking part Nick Watney, Brandt Snedeker (twice), Scott Stallings, Jason Day (twice), Justin Rose, Luke List, Max Homa

When to bet By 4.50pm on WEDNESDAY

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on WEDNESDAY

Time difference California is eight hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – The American Express 1 N Dunlap (300-1), 2 C Bezuidenhout (125-1), T3 K Yu (400-1), X Schauffele (10-1), J Thomas (22-1), T6 M Kim (150-1), A Hadwin (60-1), S Burns (33-1), T9 K Mitchell (80-1), B Griffin (100-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Torrey Pines has hosted since 1968. The South, opened in 1957, was redesigned by Rees Jones in 2001 to make it tougher for the 2008 US Open, which was won by Tiger Woods. Jon Rahm won the US Open there in 2021. It is a severe test and has traditionally been at least two shots harder than the North in this event. Tom Weiskopf redesigned the North in 2015, while the South had five holes redesigned prior to the 2020 Farmers. The greens are bentgrass at the North and Poa annua at the South. The North is used for only one round and the final 36 holes are played at the South once the cut has been made. The small greens on the South are undulating and tricky

Story of last year Max Homa's magnificent approach-play and clutch putting resulted in two-shot victory over Keegan Bradley

Weather forecast Calm throughout. Cloudy for first two rounds, then sunnier for Friday and Saturday

Type of player suited to the challenge The honours board at Torrey Pines indicates the venue is a big-hitters' paradise, with Tiger Woods having won eight times, Phil Mickelson thrice, along with John Daly, Davis Love, Nick Watney, Bubba Watson, Jason Day (twice) and Jon Rahm (twice)

Key attribute Power

Steve Palmer's Farmers Insurance Open key stat

Four of the last 13 winners ranked first or second for driving distance

Get a £30 free bet with Kwiff when you bet on the Farmers Insurance Open

We’ve already mentioned that Kwiff are offering a £30 free bet when you bet £10 on golf.

You can follow these simple steps to grab a £30 free bet with Kwiff – it's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Kwiff through this link Click 'Join' to create your account Place a bet of £10+ on sport at minimum odds of 1-2 (1.5) Kwiff will issue you with a £30 Surprise Bet within 48 hours of placing the qualifying bet

Kwiff golf Farmers Insurance Open betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this Kwiff free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

The Promotion is only valid to new customers

Participant must deposit and place a £10 bet as their first bet on any market (excluding each way) in the sportsbook with odds greater than or equal to 1.50

Only original odds count toward the promotion. Supercharged odds do not count towards the promotion.

An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Cashed out bets do not count towards this promotion.

Only available once per customer.

Rewards will be credited to qualifying participants within 48 hours after placing the qualifying bet.

Potential winnings from the Surprise Bet are paid in withdrawable cash, excluding the stake.

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Visit Kwiff for additional T&Cs

Gamble responsibly

For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.