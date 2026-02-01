Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSteve Palmer
premium
Steve Palmer's Farmers Insurance Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's best bets for the final round of each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Steve Palmer tipped Chris Gotterup to win the Sony Open at 11-2 in the first Golfwise Extra of the year and Scottie Scheffler to win The American Express at 11-10 in the second. See if he can complete a hat-trick in his third Golfwise Extra of 2026.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPGA Tour
Last updated
Copy
more inPGA Tour
- Farmers Insurance Open first-round predictions: Koepka may be in for a tough PGA Tour return
- 'He is coming to his most suitable assignment of the year' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Farmers Insurance Open
- Farmers Insurance Open: Torrey Pines course guide
- Steve Palmer's American Express final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- James Mason's The American Express first-round tips: Back Bridgeman for a fast start
more inPGA Tour
- Farmers Insurance Open first-round predictions: Koepka may be in for a tough PGA Tour return
- 'He is coming to his most suitable assignment of the year' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Farmers Insurance Open
- Farmers Insurance Open: Torrey Pines course guide
- Steve Palmer's American Express final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- James Mason's The American Express first-round tips: Back Bridgeman for a fast start