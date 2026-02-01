Steve Palmer's Farmers Insurance Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions

can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's best bets for the final round of each week's biggest tournament.

Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.



Steve Palmer tipped Chris Gotterup to win the Sony Open at 11-2 in the first Golfwise Extra of the year and Scottie Scheffler to win The American Express at 11-10 in the second. See if he can complete a hat-trick in his third Golfwise Extra of 2026.