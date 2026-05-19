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'This huge talent seems ready to end his drought' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Golf tips, best bets and PGA Tour predictions for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. Steve Palmer's six tips include a 100-1 each-way pick
Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has nailed winners at 5-1 (twice), 9-2, 30-1, 16-1, 60-1, 6-1, 11-1 and 100-30 this year. Can you afford to miss his tips for the rest of 2026?
Steve's previews are available exclusively to Racing Post+ subscribers from 2pm on Tuesdays, and you can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inPGA Tour
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