Steve Palmer's Charles Schwab Challenge first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch Charles Schwab Challenge

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 5.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Max Homa to win threeball

3pts 5-6 bet365

Russell Henley to win threeball

2pts 21-20 bet365

Charles Schwab Challenge first-round preview

Charles Schwab Challenge favourite, Scottie Scheffler, is an early starter in round one at Colonial Country Club, so will be looking to take advantage of excellent scoring conditions in his home state of Texas.

Scheffler, 9-2 for victory this week, should enjoy a calm, sunny morning for a first-round threeball with defending champion Sam Burns and Davis Riley.

The marquee morning match seems a tough one to call and the preferred day-one threeballs investments are Max Homa and Russell Henley.

Homa explained in his pre-tournament media conference on Tuesday that Colonial Country Club is one of his favourite layouts on the PGA Tour and that he is relishing the chance to put the US PGA Championship behind him. The Californian did not enjoy the Oak Hill challenge last week, sharing 55th place, but Colonial suits him much better.

Expect accurate three-woods off the tee from Homa, laserlike irons and his typically efficent short-game. The world number seven, who finished eighth in the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month, should prove too good for Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson in the 7.06pm threeball.

Russell Henley, another accurate sort, is also well suited to the Colonial assignment. He has a fantastic record in Texas in the Houston Open, an event he has won, but does not normally have Colonial on his schedule. From March onwards, Henley has impressed, finishing fourth in the Masters, and he seems a solid threeballs option against Chad Ramey and Erik van Rooyen.

