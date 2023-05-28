Where to watch

Harris English to win Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler to win 4.45pm twoball

Harris English and Justin Suh dual forecast

Story so far

The Charles Schwab Challenge is going the way of bookmakers rather than punters through three rounds, with 300-1 rag Harry Hall and 200-1 chance Adam Schenk tied for the lead at Colonial Country Club.

Hall stumbled to a two-over-par 72 on Saturday to surrender the lead, but the Englishman was not the only one to struggle on a difficult day, meaning the PGA Tour maiden is tied at the top with 18 holes to play.

Hall, who has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, is 3-1 to make his breakthrough at Colonial. The 25-year-old Cornishman has Schenk alongside him, who is also seeking a first PGA Tour triumph. Schenk has won once on the Korn Ferry Tour – way back in 2017 – and the 31-year-old is 9-4 for Charles Schwab glory.

World number one, Scottie Scheffler, was a best-price 9-2 pre-tournament. The Texas-based star can be backed at 22-1 to overcome a six-shot Sunday deficit to take the title. A warm, calm day is forecast for the denouement.

Leaderboard

-10 Adam Schenk, Harry Hall

-9 Harris English

-6 Justin Suh, Emiliano Grillo

-5 Viktor Hovland, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky, Byeong Hun An

-4 Brian Harman, Aaron Rai, Ben Martin, Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Scottie Scheffler

Best prices

9-4 A Schenk, 5-2 H English, 3 H Hall, 20 V Hovland, 22 S Scheffler, 25 E Grillo, 28 J Suh, 50 B H An, 80 K Streelman, 100 bar

Charles Schwab Challenge final-round preview

Scottie Scheffler seemed to run out of gas on Saturday – the planet's premier player perhaps paying the price for competing either side of the US PGA – and the local hero probably needs help from the top three on the leaderboard if he is going to give the home fans what they want.

Scheffler can have high hopes that two of the leading trio will offer some encouragement – Harry Hall and Adam Schenk seem extremely vulnerable frontrunners – but Harris English will probably prove a tougher man to pass.

Hall appears too rough round the edges to keep his scorecard clean on Colonial Sunday, while Schenk seems likely to play the nearly-man role again. He let a golden chance slip through his fingers in the Valspar Championship in March and has missed four of his six cuts since.

English, a four-time PGA Tour champion, has a perfect spot in the penultimate twoball to hunt down the leaders. Hall and Schenk could turn into a twoball full of nerves and mistakes, while English and Justin Suh seems much more likely to produce good golf.

English, a Georgia man who loves competing in the southern states, is a formidable player when in the groove. He tied second in a high-class Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and was third in the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month.

English has long enjoyed his trips to Colonial. Driver, a club that often gets him in trouble, can be left in the bag for long spells. He finished fifth on his Colonial debut in 2012 and runner-up to Jordan Spieth in 2016. With a five-shot lead over Scheffler, English will probably have to superstars to worry about this time.

In fact, the biggest danger to English may well turn out to be his playing partner, Justin Suh – a huge talent who seems destined for PGA Tour silverware. The 28-1 Suh is well worth considering, but he is giving English a three-shot headstart. Suh, like the rest of the chasing pack, may get demoralised by regular English birdies. The English-Suh dual forecast seems worth a small investment at 45-1.

Every round is a work day for Rickie Fowler at the moment, as he grinds to get his game back to the level which made him a member of the elite, so there will be no lack of focus for Sunday's early tee-time. From a share of 25th place, eight shots behind, Fowler can still bank a healthy cheque from his Colonial raid and the former world number four can be expected to defeat Will Gordon in their twoball.

Gordon has been generally abysmal this year, whereas Fowler has been consistently solid, so the much better player at a shade of odds-on seems more than fair.

