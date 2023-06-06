Steve Palmer's Canadian Open predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's Canadian Open predictions

Justin Rose

2.5pts each-way 18-1 Betfair, Hills, Power

Sahith Theegala

2pts each-way 28-1 Betfair, Hills, Power

Eric Cole

1pt each-way 66-1 bet365

Ludvig Aberg

1pt each-way 60-1 Hills

Rory McIlroy left Muirfield Village on Sunday dejected – he made seven bogeys in his final 14 holes to drop from the top of the Memorial leaderboard to a share of seventh – and the short-price favourite may struggle to justify his odds in the Canadian Open.

McIlroy is seeking to win a third consecutive Canadian Open, having triumphed in the last two editions (2019, 2022), but he appears mentally fragile heading into the heart of the golfing summer. From the Masters onwards, McIlroy has lost his way, so only his biggest fans will be considering the general 9-2 against his name for Canada.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Justin Rose 18-1

McIlroy, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas played the leading roles in a thrilling Canadian Open last year, battling for the title down the stretch in front of large and enthusiastic galleries, but Justin Rose was the star for much of that epic Sunday.

Rose, the forgotten man of last year's Canadian Open, came agonisingly close to a closing round of 59. He carded a Sunday 60, despite making three bogeys, finishing fourth in the tournament. The Englishman fell in love with last year's venue and should be a factor at a similar layout this week.

Birdies were plentiful at St George's 12 months ago and that should be the case at Oakdale, with the back nine particularly welcoming. Anyone in control of their wedges and putting well can have designs on coming home in 29 shots – and Rose looks ready to make merry again.

Rose's putting stroke is a thing of beauty these days – he is consistently excellent on the greens – having spent countless hours honing his technique at his Wentworth practice base. He has got used to combining living in London with being a successful PGA Tour player and has slowly but surely regained his place in the upper echelons of the world rankings this year. Having been close to slipping outside the top 100, the former US Open champion is back up to 28th spot.

Rose won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, then was sixth in the Players Championship, 16th in the Masters, ninth in the US PGA and 12th in the Charles Schwab last time out. At the age of 42, this five-time Ryder Cup star is looking pure class again, and a 12th PGA Tour title may be coming on Sunday.

Next best bet

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Like Rose, Sahith Theegala is in possession of a razor-sharp short-game. With relatively small greens this week, chipping and putting well seems essential, and Theegala's magic hands make him a strong title contender.

Theegala showed off his prowess on and around the greens with ninth place on his Masters debut in April – a magnificent performance which showed that the 25-year-old has settled into life as a PGA Tour star. Most of the rough edges he had when he first arrived on the circuit have been smoothed and it seems only a matter of time before silverware starts flowing on to his mantelpiece.

Theegala, a hugely successful amateur, used the Korn Ferry Tour to get a PGA Tour card in 2021, elevating his game when it mattered most at the end of the season, and he has been knocking loudly at the gate of the PGA Tour winner's enclosure ever since. This seems an ideal breakthrough opportunity.

Other selections

Eric Cole 66-1

Ludvig Aberg 60-1

Another player who is deadly with wedges and putter is Eric Cole. This late bloomer finished third in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last year to earn a PGA Tour card aged 34 and he has been making great use of it, finishing runner-up in the Honda Classic in February and fifth in the Mexico Open in April.

More recently, Cole has finished 23rd in the Byron Nelson, 15th in the US PGA, 24th in the Memorial, and he comfortably came through US Open Final Qualifying on Monday. Cole has just moved into the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time and could land a maiden PGA Tour title on Sunday.

Complete the attack with Ludvig Aberg – one of the most successful amateurs in history – who is making his pro debut this week. The dominant force in Stateside college golf has been handed a PGA Tour card and the 23-year-old looks ready to challenge for trophies immediately. He won twice on the Nordic Golf League in 2020 and should make a seamless transition to the pro ranks.

Oakdale course guide

Course Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Prize money $9m ($1.566m to the winner)

Length 7,264 yards

Par 72 – three par-fives; 12 par-fours; three par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Rory McIlroy (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (8), Sam Burns (14), Tyrrell Hatton (16), Cameron Young (17)

Time difference Canada is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – Memorial Tournament 1 V Hovland (20-1), 2 D McCarthy (125-1), 3 S Scheffler (13-2), 4 S W Kim (50-1), T5 A Putnam (300-1), J Spieth (35-1), T7 A Schenk (200-1), R McIlroy (14-1), T9 A Scott (50-1), R Fowler (35-1), M Fitzpatrick (35-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Oakdale is hosting the Canadian Open for the first time. The front nine will play almost 400 yards longer than the back. The front nine is tight, tree-lined and fiddly, but expect low scoring on the more welcoming back. This is a composite course of the 27 holes at this venue. Black Creek runs through the layout and the greens are relatively small

Story of last year Rory McIlroy won at St George's – his second consecutive Canadian Open triumph

Weather forecast Clear, calm and pleasant for the most part, temperatures around 20C, but some light rain is possible on Sunday

Type of player suited to the challenge Six of the holes on the back nine may be wedge-shots, so excelling with that club on approach could be the key to success

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

Only one of the last seven Canadian Opens has been won by an American

