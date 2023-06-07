Steve Palmer's Canadian Open first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Canadian Open

Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Thursday

Best bets

Nicolai Hojgaard to win 7.05pm threeball

2pts 6-5 BoyleSports

Eric Cole to win 12.22pm threeball

2pts 21-20 bet365

Adam Hadwin top Rest of the World

1pt each-way 9-1 BoyleSports

Rory McIlroy to miss cut

1pt 6-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Canadian Open first-round preview

The Canadian Open has been overshadowed by the shock announcement that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund (LIV Golf) have merged, and many players have been left reeling by the news.

Some PGA Tour stars staged a meeting with Commissioner Jay Monahan at Oakdale on Tuesday to discuss this new union, with a heated exchange resulting. The fact that LIV Golf rebels appear set to be welcomed back to the main circuit has obviously not gone down well with most of those who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy insisted in his Canadian Open pre-tournament media conference that he was never officially made a monetary offer to join LIV, but it is widely accepted that he could have commanded a signing-on fee in the region of $400 million, and he led a vocal defence of the PGA Tour throughout golf's split. Tuesday's bombshell was hugely difficult to process personally for McIlroy and it will probably be difficult for him to concentrate on this week's event.

The 6-1 quotes about McIlroy missing the cut this week seem generous when you consider the mental strain he is under and how badly he performed in the final round of the Memorial on Sunday. His wedge-play at Muirfield Village over the final 14 holes was X-rated stuff and he could get left behind at Oakdale unless he finds dramatic improvement.

With only the top 65 and ties making the Canadian Open cut from the field of 156, McIlroy will need to get his mind focused on Oakdale straight away if he is to be around for the weekend.

Two players who seem unlikely to be unsettled by the merger news can be followed in day-one threeballs. Eric Cole, who has been in the form of his life this year and qualified for the US Open on Monday, can boss Brice Garnett and Ryan Armour in the 12.22pm contest.

Nicolai Hojgaard, who has only just become a PGA Tour member and will probably be enthused by Tuesday's developments, can outclass Dylan Wu and Trevor Werbylo in the 7.05pm group, while Adam Hadwin is worth backing in a Canadian-heavy Rest of the World section.

A Canadian has not won this event since 1954 and the pressure on the locals is intense. Hadwin has arguably the strongest temperament of the Canucks.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport