Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Sunday

Best bets

Brandon Wu to win 6.25pm twoball

2pts 4-5 Betfair, Power

Nick Taylor to win 6.45pm twoball (4-5), Justin Rose to win 6.55pm twoball (8-15), Rory McIlroy to win 7.05pm twoball (10-21)

1pt treble bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Story so far

Rory McIlroy has been trimmed from 9-2 to 3-1 through three rounds of the Canadian Open – the short-price favourite retaining market leadership with 18 holes to play at Oakdale CC in Toronto.

McIlroy, seeking to win a third consecutive Canadian Open, is two shots behind with a round to go. C.T Pan is clear at the top of the leaderboard, with McIlroy in a logjam for second place, along with his Ryder Cup colleagues Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

Pan is a general 7-2 chance to repel the more illustrious players behind him. Pan's lone PGA Tour triumph came in the 2019 Heritage. He won twice on the Canadian Tour in 2015, so has a fondness for this part of the world.

Pan, McIlroy and Justin Rose are the only players in the top seven with a PGA Tour victory to their name. Fleetwood, Mark Hubbard, Harry Higgs and Andrew Novak are all looking to shed a maiden tag. The final twoball of Pan and Fleetwood is scheduled to tee off at 7.15pm UK and Ireland time.

Leaderboard

-14 C.T Pan

-12 Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose, Harry Higgs, Andrew Novak

-11 Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai

-10 Corey Conners

-9 Brandon Wu, Jonathan Byrd

-8 Doug Ghim, Nate Lashley, Tyrrell Hatton

Best prices

3 R McIlroy, 7-2 C.T Pan, 11-2 J Rose, 6 T Fleetwood, 12 M Hubbard, 16 A Novak, 18 N Taylor, H Higgs, 22 A Rai, 25 C Conners, 80 T Hatton, 100 B Wu, 250 bar

Canadian Open final-round preview

A cloudy, calm day, with temperatures around 20C, is forecast for the Canadian Open denouement, and the spotlight will fall on Rory McIlroy as he bids to end an up and down week on a high.

McIlroy, who spent the start of his stay in Toronto dealing with the fallout from the PGA Tour's new structure, opened with a humdrum 71. Rounds of 67 and 66 have propelled the Northern Irishman into the thick of things and bookmakers rate him as the most likely Canadian Open victor.

McIlroy has got his tail up and is always dangerous when in the right frame of mind, but seven days ago he birdied the fourth hole at Muirfield Village to go in front in the Memorial Tournament. From there, he was awful, ending the event tied for seventh place, so McIlroy fans will certainly not be counting any chickens at this stage.

Despite C.T Pan's affection for Canada, it would be a surprise should the Taiwanese plodder manage to successfully convert his lead into the trophy. How McIlroy performs is the most difficult conundrum punters face, but even if the world number three flops, there are plenty of other dangermen waiting to take advantage if Pan hits the skids.

Tommy Fleetwood will probably not have given next week's US Open a moment's thought. Fleetwood, looking to land a long overdue maiden PGA Tour title, has been businesslike all week. While most players attended the meeting on Tuesday to discuss the PGA Tour changes, Fleetwood remained on the practice ground. Focused entirely on the Canadian Open, the Southport man has looked menacing all week.

What will we get from mercurial McIlroy? Will Fleetwood be able to hold his nerve? The answers to these questions will go a long way to determining the destination of the silverware. The suspicion is that both will disappoint and that Justin Rose will end up as the man celebrating with the enthusiastic Canadian galleries.

Rose stayed patient on the much more difficult front nine in round three, then destroyed the back nine, coming home in just 30 shots to move into a tie for second. The 69, 69, 66 start has laid a rock-solid foundation for a strong Sunday challenge from a revived 42-year-old who has been consistently impressive this season.

Rose, Racing Post Sport's pre-tournament headline selection at 18-1, has been peppering pins with his approaches and is carrying a razor-sharp short-game. Finding fairways has been the only issue for this experienced campaigner over recent months. If Rose can keep his ball in the cut and prepared – and the forecast for calm skies will help – he seems as likely as anyone to go down the stretch with a winning opportunity.

Opposing the maidens in the latter matches in the most appealing twoballs option. Rose can boss Harry Higgs in the 6.55pm match, while the limited Mark Hubbard should be outclassed by McIlroy. Nick Taylor, a Canadian who should command a hearty gallery given his lofty perch on the leaderboard, can outscore Andrew Novak.

Taylor, a former world number one amateur and a two-time PGA Tour champion, finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in the Phoenix Open in February. He should be able to handle a Sunday in contention much better than inexperienced world number 311 Novak. A Taylor, Rose, McIlroy treble pays more than 3-1.

Brandon Wu has been getting better as the week wears on, while Jonathan Byrd has been going the other way. Rising star Wu against world number 611 Byrd appeals as a twoball single at 4-5.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport