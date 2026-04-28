Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSteve Palmer
premium
'He is a threat for everything going forward' – Steve Palmer's Cadillac Championship tips
Golf tips, best bets and PGA Tour predictions for the Cadillac Championship at Trump National
Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has banged in 16-1, 60-1 and 6-1 winners over the last fortnight and his previews of this week's tournament are exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers from 2pm on Tuesday.
Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPGA Tour
Last updated
Copy
more inPGA Tour
- Steve Palmer's Cadillac Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Cadillac Championship: Trump National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Steve Palmer fired in a 60-1 winner in the China Open - find out his Zurich Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'These pals possess the power and poise to claim Zurich glory' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Zurich Classic
more inPGA Tour
- Steve Palmer's Cadillac Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Cadillac Championship: Trump National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Steve Palmer fired in a 60-1 winner in the China Open - find out his Zurich Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'These pals possess the power and poise to claim Zurich glory' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Zurich Classic