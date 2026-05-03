Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSteve Palmer
premium
Steve Palmer's Cadillac Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the final round of the Cadillac Championship
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's best bets for the final round of each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPGA Tour
Last updated
Copy
more inPGA Tour
- Steve Palmer's Cadillac Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He is a threat for everything going forward' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Cadillac Championship
- Cadillac Championship: Trump National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Steve Palmer fired in a 60-1 winner in the China Open - find out his Zurich Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic first-round golf betting tips and predictions
more inPGA Tour
- Steve Palmer's Cadillac Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He is a threat for everything going forward' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Cadillac Championship
- Cadillac Championship: Trump National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Steve Palmer fired in a 60-1 winner in the China Open - find out his Zurich Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic first-round golf betting tips and predictions