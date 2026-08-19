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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's BMW Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips for each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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more inPGA Tour
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more inPGA Tour
- 'His putting stroke looked in excellent condition over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the BMW Championship
- BMW Championship: Bellerive course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Steve Palmer's FedEx St Jude Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- FedEx St Jude Championship: Steve Palmer has four twoball tips at TPC Southwind
- 'He must be one of the most motivated players taking part' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the FedEx St Jude Championship