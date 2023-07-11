Racing Post logo
PGA Tour

Steve Palmer's Barbasol Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace GC on the PGA Tour

Vincent Norrman can muscle his way to Barbasol Championship glory this week
Vincent Norrman can muscle his way to Barbasol Championship glory this weekCredit: Andrew Redington

When to bet 

By noon on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Barbasol Championship predictions

Vincent Norrman
3pts each-way 25-1 BoyleSports

Taylor Pendrith
3pts each-way 18-1 general

Cameron Champ
2pts each-way 40-1 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes, Power

The Scottish Open takes centre stage this week, with most of the world's elite warming up for the Open Championship at the Renaissance Club, but lesser lights have gathered in Kentucky for the Barbasol Championship.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Vincent Norrman 25-1

When burly Swede Vincent Norrman burst on to the DP World Tour in the summer of 2021, he looked like a potential world-beater, quickly proving that he could contend on that circuit. Two years later, the Stockholm-born giant seems ready to make a PGA Tour breakthrough.

On his debut as a professional in the 2021 BMW International Open, Norrman carded an incredible albatross hole-in-one at a par-four, finishing the tournament in fifth place. It seemed only a matter of time before he won on the DP World Tour, but he turned his sights Stateside, getting on the Korn Ferry Tour for the following season.

A strong 2022 Korn Ferry Tour campaign meant immediate promotion to the PGA Tour and he appears to have settled in the higher grade, finishing 21st in the Puerto Rico Open, 16th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, 18th in the Mexico Open, eighth in the AT&T Byron Nelson and 24th last time out in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he closed with a Sunday 65.

In a weak field, this improving 25-year-old can make his presence felt. He is a former world number four amateur with a big future ahead.

Next best bet

Taylor Pendrith 18-1

For all Norrman's potential, Barbasol favouritism should surely lie with Taylor Pendrith, who has put his name on the leaderboard in some far more prestigious events than this one and made his Presidents Cup debut last year.

Pendrith can overwhelm Keene Trace with his power and he finished 13th on his course debut last year, improving his round score each day of the event, closing with a Sunday 66 which was bettered by only one player in the field.

The Canadian slugger found some form in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last time out, finishing 14th, and this downgrade to the Barbasol could be enough to deliver a maiden PGA Tour title.

Other selection

Cameron Champ 40-1

Complete a team of big hitters with the underachieving Cameron Champ, who is one of the best players in this field, dropped deep in the betting on form grounds alone.

Champ is a three-time PGA Tour champion who often emerges from a slump with some world-class golf. The gifted Californian, one of the most spectacular drivers in the world, is teeing up in the Barbasol because he is enduring an unsuccessful season. He could fall in love with Keene Trace on debut, though, and a final-round 66 in the John Deere Classic on Sunday was a source of great encouragement.

Keene Trace course guide

Course Champions Course, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky
Prize money $3.8m ($666,000 to the winner)
Length 7,328 yards
Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes
Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three
Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Lucas Glover (112), Taylor Pendrith (113), Kevin Streelman (142), Carl Yuan (144), Paul Haley (153)
Course records - 72 holes 262 Jim Herman (2019) 18 holes 61 Kelly Kraft (2019)

Course winners taking part Troy Merritt, Jim Herman

When to bet By noon on Thursday

Time difference Kentucky is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – John Deere Classic 1 S Straka (50-1), T2 B Todd (80-1), A Smalley (35-1), T4 L Aberg (25-1), A Schenk (30-1), T6 G Murray (200-1), K Yu (90-1), C Young (18-1), M Hubbard (66-1), L Glover (66-1), JT Poston (45-1), D McCarthy (14-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Keene Trace has staged this event since 2018. The 2020 edition was cancelled. The layout has wide fairways, large greens and is easy for professionals, with winning scores of 21 under par or better in every edition

Story of last year Trey Mullinax edged Kevin Streelman by a shot

Weather forecast Warm, humid and calm, with thunderstorm threats throughout

Type of player suited to the challenge A hot flat-stick seems essential at such a low-scoring course, especially as the greens are large and demand strong lag putting

Key attribute Touch/putting

Spotlight insight 

Six of the seven Barbasol champions were 30 or older at the time of their victory

