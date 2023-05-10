Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
PGA Tour

Steve Palmer's AT&T Byron Nelson first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on the PGA Tour

Cameron Champ impressed in the Mexico Open last month
Cameron Champ impressed in the Mexico Open last monthCredit: Orlando Ramirez

Where to watch the AT&T Byron Nelson

Live on Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Thursday

Best bets

Tom Kim to win 1.34pm threeball
2pts 15-8 Betfair, Power

Matt Kuchar to win 1.45pm threeball
2pts 13-10 general

Cameron Champ first-round leader
1pt each-way 80-1 general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

AT&T Byron Nelson first-round preview

Scottie Scheffler is a best-price 7-2 to win this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, but the tournament favourite may have a difficult set of tee-times from which to work.

Thursday morning conditions look set to be excellent, with pre-tournament storms likely to soften TPC Craig Ranch and hardly any breeze for the early starters, but stiff winds are expected for the second wave. Scheffler tees off late (6.44pm UK) and could easily make a slow start.

The wind is forecast to pick up earlier on Friday, so Scheffler and his side of the draw could face a handicap. Cameron Champ is in what seems the more favourable half and the Texas-based powerhouse is worth backing for first-round leader at 80-1.

Champ, who finished eighth in the Mexico Open the week before last, is well suited to this assignment and is an explosive talent capable of a super-low round under calm skies on soft turf.

Pick of the threeballs options come early, with Tom Kim and Matt Kuchar appealing. Kim moved to Dallas last year and he finished 17th in his adopted home state in his first Byron Nelson.

With Tyrrell Hatton downbeat about his game after last week's Wells Fargo and Hideki Matsuyama returning after neck problems, Kim's course comfort could prove decisive, while consistent Texas performer Kuchar should prove too steady for Aaron Wise and Scott Stallings.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport
Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 14:37, 10 May 2023
icon
more inPGA Tour
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPGA Tour