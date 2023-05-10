Steve Palmer's AT&T Byron Nelson first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on the PGA Tour
Where to watch the AT&T Byron Nelson
Live on Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Thursday
Best bets
Tom Kim to win 1.34pm threeball
2pts 15-8 Betfair, Power
Matt Kuchar to win 1.45pm threeball
2pts 13-10 general
Cameron Champ first-round leader
1pt each-way 80-1 general
AT&T Byron Nelson first-round preview
Scottie Scheffler is a best-price 7-2 to win this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, but the tournament favourite may have a difficult set of tee-times from which to work.
Thursday morning conditions look set to be excellent, with pre-tournament storms likely to soften TPC Craig Ranch and hardly any breeze for the early starters, but stiff winds are expected for the second wave. Scheffler tees off late (6.44pm UK) and could easily make a slow start.
The wind is forecast to pick up earlier on Friday, so Scheffler and his side of the draw could face a handicap. Cameron Champ is in what seems the more favourable half and the Texas-based powerhouse is worth backing for first-round leader at 80-1.
Champ, who finished eighth in the Mexico Open the week before last, is well suited to this assignment and is an explosive talent capable of a super-low round under calm skies on soft turf.
Pick of the threeballs options come early, with Tom Kim and Matt Kuchar appealing. Kim moved to Dallas last year and he finished 17th in his adopted home state in his first Byron Nelson.
With Tyrrell Hatton downbeat about his game after last week's Wells Fargo and Hideki Matsuyama returning after neck problems, Kim's course comfort could prove decisive, while consistent Texas performer Kuchar should prove too steady for Aaron Wise and Scott Stallings.
