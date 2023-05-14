Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 5pm Sunday

Best bets

Si Woo Kim to win the AT&T Byron Nelson

1.5pts each-way 10-1 general

Si Woo Kim-Scottie Scheffler dual forecast

1pt 20-1 bet365

Zecheng Dou to win 5.20pm threeball

1pt 21-10 BoyleSports

Sam Stevens to win 4.10pm threeball

1pt 13-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Joseph Bramlett to win 4.30pm threeball

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Story so far

The odds of Scottie Scheffler winning the AT&T Byron Nelson are only fractionally shorter than they were before he started the event. The world number two was a 7-2 chance for TPC Craig Ranch glory on Wednesday and 54 holes later he is a best-price 3-1.

Scheffler has already been odds-on for the title, having opened with back-to-back rounds of 64, but a Saturday 71 saw the hometown favourite stumble and allow others to claim pole position. The Dallas-based star will take a two-shot deficit into the final round.

Scheffler is scheduled to tee off at 5pm UK and Ireland time in the third-from-last group, but with a thunderstorm threat lurking over the area for much of the day, the timings could change. The final threeball comprises Zecheng Dou, Austin Eckroat and Ryan Palmer (5.20pm).

The trio of ante-post outsiders – 300-1 Dou, 225-1 Eckroat and 125-1 Palmer – are tied on 16 under par. Palmer, a three-time PGA Tour champion, is being given more respect by bookmakers than the pair of Tour maidens alongside him. Palmer is a 4-1 chance to win his first title as an individual since January, 2010.

Leaderboard

-16 Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, Ryan Palmer

-14 Vincent Norrman, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler

-13 Patton Kizzire, Tyrrell Hatton, Sung Kang, Richy Werenski

-12 Sean O'Hair, CT Pan, Carson Young

-11 James Hahn, Scott Harrington, Aaron Baddeley, Joseph Bramlett, Sangmoon Bae, Byeong Hun An, Adam Scott, Henrik Norlander, Sam Stevens, Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes

Best prices

3 S Scheffler, 4 R Palmer, 7 A Eckroat, 15-2 Z Dou, 10 S W Kim, 12 T Hatton, 20 V Norrman, 50 P Kizzire, 70 R Werenski, 100 bar

AT&T Byron Nelson final-round preview

In between any electrical activity, the AT&T Byron Nelson title hopefuls look set to get sunny, pleasant and calm weather, so birdies should be plentiful. That may be bad news for Scottie Scheffler fans.

Of course, there is more than one way to skin a cat – and Scheffler may stiff all his approaches – but the lack of putting confidence the favourite is carrying could prove decisive. He has been hitting his ball supremely well in recent weeks, but enduring frustration on the greens, so could let this winning chance slip through his fingers.

That said, with only a trio of unconvincing leaders ahead of him, the 3-1 Scheffler merits serious consideration. Ryan Palmer, Austin Eckroat and Zecheng Dou make little appeal, so the tournament seems wide open with 18 holes to play.

Palmer won the Zurich Classic in 2019, but he had Jon Rahm as a partner in that pairs event. Going it alone, Palmer has found himself incapable of ending a winning drought which is more than 13 years along. The veteran would love to end that run in his home state of Texas, but is difficult to trust.

Dou is the most interesting of the front three, given he has lived in Dallas for five years and Craig Ranch is his home course. The three-time Korn Ferry Tour champion is only 26. The 15-2 Dou is temping, but slight preference is for the 10-1 about his fellow South Korean Si Woo Kim.

Expect Dou and Scheffler to be there or thereabouts going down the stretch, but value hunters have to be leaning towards the 10-1 Kim – a courageous character who will relish the shape of this leaderboard.

Kim is two shots behind, teeing off alongside Jason Day and Vincent Norrman in the penultimate group. It was from a similar position that Kim won the Sony Open in January – residing in the penultimate threeball with a three-shot Sunday deficit – and the four-time PGA Tour champion will be sensing another golden opportunity.

Kim, like Dou, is a Dallas resident who is comfortable in this area. If Scheffler's putting issues continue and the leading trio tread water under Sunday pressure, expect Presidents Cup star Kim to take advantage.

The Kim-Scheffler dual forecast is worth chancing at 20-1, while Dou seems a juicy price for his threeball against Palmer and Austin Eckroat.

Joseph Bramlett and Sam Stevens have both established themselves as solid PGA Tour operators in recent weeks and both can be fancied to win their final-round threeball at Craig Ranch (4.30pm against Scott Harrington and Aaron Baddeley and 4.10pm against Henrik Norlander and Scott Piercy), before going on to become a PGA Tour champion at some stage in the near future.

